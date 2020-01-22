8 Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- IBM, Inc. (NYSE: IBM) stock increased by 4.8% to $145.73 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on January 17, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $155.00.
- ASML Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASML) stock increased by 1.7% to $303.36. The most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on December 20, is at Overweight, with a price target of $320.00.
- Western Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: WDC) stock increased by 1.2% to $69.65. The most recent rating by Longbow Research, on January 21, is at Buy, with a price target of $80.00.
- Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) shares increased by 1.2% to $59.70. The most recent rating by Longbow Research, on January 21, is at Buy, with a price target of $69.00.
- Taiwan Semiconductor, Inc. (NYSE: TSM) shares rose 1.1% to $58.93. According to the most recent rating by China Renaissance, on December 17, the current rating is at Buy.
- Square, Inc. (NYSE: SQ) shares moved upwards by 1.0% to $69.00. According to the most recent rating by Stephens & Co., on January 10, the current rating is at Overweight.
- Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) shares surged 1.0% to $51.56. The most recent rating by Mizuho, on January 09, is at Buy, with a price target of $55.00.
Losers
- Nokia, Inc. (NYSE: NOK) shares fell 0.8% to $4.09 during Wednesday's pre-market session. According to the most recent rating by New Street Research, on January 07, the current rating is at Buy.
Posted-In: Technology Stocks Pre-Market MoversMovers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.