Jason's Picks: $167 Off A Monarch Specialties Home Bar
Every weekday, Jason Raznick, Benzinga's CEO and founder, picks the best electronics and gadget deals on the internet. Today, you'll find a great deal on a Monarch Specialities Home Bar. Like the deals? Check out the rest of the day's deals and subscribe for more exclusive deals below.
Monarch Specialties Home Bar,
$339.00 now $172.52 plus free shipping
Source: Amazon.com
This will match perfectly with the bar set above. Introducing the Monarch Specialities Home Bar, which will fill an empty kitchen or a basement bar. Hangs eight wine glasses, stores 15 bottles of wine, and has four open shelves. The best part? It’s nearly half off. Order the home bar off Amazon for $172.52.
Posted-In: Movers & Shakers General
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.