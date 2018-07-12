Market Overview

Jason's Picks: $167 Off A Monarch Specialties Home Bar
Jason Raznick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 12, 2018 3:24pm   Comments
Every weekday, Jason Raznick, Benzinga's CEO and founder, picks the best electronics and gadget deals on the internet. Today, you'll find a great deal on a Monarch Specialities Home Bar. Like the deals? Check out the rest of the day's deals and subscribe for more exclusive deals below.

Monarch Specialties Home Bar, $339.00 now $172.52 plus free shipping

screen_shot_2018-07-12_at_10.40.14_am.png

Source: Amazon.com

This will match perfectly with the bar set above. Introducing the Monarch Specialities Home Bar, which will fill an empty kitchen or a basement bar. Hangs eight wine glasses, stores 15 bottles of wine, and has four open shelves. The best part? It’s nearly half off. Order the home bar off Amazon for $172.52.

