Jason's Picks: $295 Off A Rancilio Silva Espresso Machine
Every weekday, Jason Raznick, Benzinga's CEO and founder, picks the best electronics and gadget deals on the internet. Today, you'll find a great deal on a Rancilio Silva Espresso Machine. Like the deals? Check out the rest of the day's deals and subscribe for more exclusive deals below.
Rancilio Silvia Espresso Machine,
$1,000.00 now $715.00 plus free shipping
Source: Amazon.com
Love espresso? Then a machine like this is a must have for your home. Nobody has the time to make it manually on the stove and it’s expensive to visit a coffee shop every day. Get the Rancilio Silvia Espresso Machine for 29 percent off on Amazon today. It has raving reviews and was marked down from $1,000 to $715.
