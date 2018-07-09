Market Overview

Jason's Picks: Urbanears Stadion Active Wireless Bluetooth Headset
Jason Raznick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 09, 2018 3:14pm   Comments
Each weekday, Jason Raznick, Benzinga's CEO and founder, picks the best electronics and gadget deals on the internet. Today, you'll find Urbanears Stadion Active Wireless Bluetooth Headset. Check here for the rest of today's deals.

Urbanears Stadion Active Wireless Bluetooth Headset

screen_shot_2018-07-09_at_11.05.45_am.png

Source: Amazon.com

Since Apple Airpods are priced at nearly $160, many are in search of durable headphones while working out. Coupled with a seven-hour battery life, silicone coils make for a comfortable fit while on the move. Normally priced at $100, the headset by Urbanears is 20 percent off on Amazon, priced at $79.95. Great buy.

