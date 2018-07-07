Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Jason's Picks: $10 Off This Top-Rated Netgear Modem
Jason Raznick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 07, 2018 11:07am   Comments
Share:

Every week day, Jason Raznick, Benzinga's CEO and founder, picks the best electronics and gadget deals on the internet. Today, you'll find a great deal on a Netgear modem. Check here for the rest of today's deals.

NETGEAR CM500-1AZNAS (16x4) DOCSIS 3.0 Cable Modem

screen_shot_2018-07-06_at_10.10.04_am.png

Source: Amazon.com

If you’re still paying your internet provider a monthly modem rental fee, you’re doing it wrong. Here’s a great opportunity to save $10 a month and invest in a better router. Today, you can get $10 off this Netgear router using Amazon’s on-page coupon, bringing the price down to $47.20, plus free shipping. You can use it for Xfinity services, Spectrum, Cox, Cablevision, and even more service providers. This is a true bargain for a modem that’s consistently ranked as one of the best on the web.

Posted-In: Movers & Shakers General

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.