Jason's Picks: $300 Off KEF Q100 Bookshelf Loudspeakers
Jason Raznick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 07, 2018 11:06am   Comments
Every week day, Jason Raznick, Benzinga's CEO and founder, finds the best electronics and gadget deals on the internet. Today, you'll find some KEF Loudspeakers. Check here for the rest of today's deals.

KEF Q100 Bookshelf Loudspeakers - Black Oak (Pair)

screen_shot_2018-07-06_at_9.29.33_am.png

Source: Amazon.com

You’ll save a whopping $300 dollars if you purchase the KEF Q100 Bookshelf Loudspeakers today on Amazon. They’re originally priced at $539.00 but are on sale for $249.00 and qualify for free shipping. The speakers can handle frequencies between 49Hz to 40Hz, have a balanced stereo imagine, and are perfect for your home theater for movie nights or for your living room hanging with friends.

