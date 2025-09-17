Reaction to the Fed – 'Melt Up' or 'Sell the News'; China Bans Nvidia Chips

To gain an edge, this is what you need to know today.

Rate Decision Ahead

Please click here for an enlarged chart of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY which represents the benchmark stock market index S&P 500 (SPX).

Note the following:

The chart shows the stock market continues to reach new highs.

The chart shows the stock market is levitating above support.

RSI on the chart shows the stock market is overbought. Overbought markets are susceptible to a pullback.

China's internet regulator has ordered Chinese companies to stop buying NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) chips and cancel existing orders. According to China, the purpose of the ban is to reduce China's reliance on the U.S.

China is ratcheting up pressure on the U.S. using semiconductors as a pawn.

China says Nvidia violated China’s anti-competition law.

China has launched an anti-discrimination probe and also launched a dumping investigation into chips. This investigation is to look specifically at analog semiconductor companies. The most impacted companies are Texas Instruments Inc (TXN), Analog Devices Inc (ADI), and Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP).

(TXN), (ADI), and (MCHP). After an initial drop, buying came into NVDA stock as the narrative spread that this was simply a negotiating technique and not a real issue. Now, China is raising the ante. Nvidia's CEO Jensen Huang has responded by saying, "We can only be in service of a market if a country wants us to be."

In our analysis, here is the main question: After the ban, will non-momo crowd investors still buy the narrative that this is a negotiating technique or will they believe that China is truly trying to reduce reliance on the U.S.? Momo gurus claim to know everything with certainty – expect them to come out in force saying that the ban is a negotiating tactic.

The FOMC rate decision will be announced at 2pm ET followed by Fed Chair Powell's press conference at 2:30pm ET.

In our, here is the real question: Will the reaction to the Fed be a ‘melt up' in the stock market or a ‘sell the news' reaction? The momo crowd will most definitely buy stocks. Non-momo investors will be looking for clues of future interest rate policy before acting.

The situation is further complicated because although the consensus is for a 25 bps cut, the Fed is under intense pressure from President Trump for a bigger cut. A 50 bps cut cannot be ruled out. A 50 bps cut will almost certainly bring extremely aggressive buying by the momo crowd. Non-momo crowd investors will be divided between two contrasting narratives: One narrative will be the Fed is now supportive of growth and it is time to buy stocks. The other narrative will be the Fed is giving into political pressure and that is a reason to sell stocks.

Prudent investors should not get locked into any one opinion in any one narrative. Instead, consider objectively analyzing the new developments and segmented money flows.

Housing Starts

Housing start data came weaker than expected. Here are the details:

Housing starts came at 1.307M vs. 1.375M consensus.

Building permits came at 1.312M vs. 1.370M consensus.

Europe

In Europe, inflation is matching the European Central Bank's (ECB) target. Here is the latest data:

Consumer Price Index (CPI) came at 0.1% month-over-month vs. 0.2% consensus.

CPI came at 2.0% year-over-year vs. 2.1% consensus.

Core CPI came at 0.3% month-over-month vs. 0.3% consensus.

Core CPI came at 2.3% year-over-year vs. 2.3% consensus.

Magnificent Seven Money Flows

In the early trade, money flows are positive in Microsoft Corp (MSFT).

In the early trade, money flows are neutral in Apple Inc (AAPL), Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN), and Alphabet Inc Class C (GOOG).

In the early trade, money flows are negative in Meta Platforms Inc (META), Nvidia (NVDA), and Tesla Inc (TSLA).

In the early trade, money flows are negative in S&P 500 ETF (SPY) and Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (QQQ).

Momo Crowd And Smart Money In Stocks

Investors can gain an edge by knowing money flows in SPY and QQQ. Investors can get a bigger edge by knowing when smart money is buying stocks, gold, and oil. The most popular ETF for gold is SPDR Gold Trust (GLD). The most popular ETF for silver is iShares Silver Trust (SLV). The most popular ETF for oil is United States Oil ETF (USO).

Oil

API crude inventories came at a draw of 3.42M barrels vs. a consensus of a draw of 1.6M barrels.

Bitcoin

Bitcoin is seeing buying.

What To Do Now

Consider continuing to hold good, very long term, existing positions. Based on individual risk preference, consider a protection band consisting of cash or Treasury bills or short-term tactical trades as well as short to medium term hedges and short term hedges. This is a good way to protect yourself and participate in the upside at the same time.

You can determine your protection bands by adding cash to hedges. The high band of the protection is appropriate for those who are older or conservative. The low band of the protection is appropriate for those who are younger or aggressive. If you do not hedge, the total cash level should be more than stated above but significantly less than cash plus hedges.

A protection band of 0% would be very bullish and would indicate full investment with 0% in cash. A protection band of 100% would be very bearish and would indicate a need for aggressive protection with cash and hedges or aggressive short selling.

It is worth reminding that you cannot take advantage of new upcoming opportunities if you are not holding enough cash. When adjusting hedge levels, consider adjusting partial stop quantities for stock positions (non ETF); consider using wider stops on remaining quantities and also allowing more room for high beta stocks. High beta stocks are the ones that move more than the market.

Traditional 60/40 Portfolio

Probability based risk reward adjusted for inflation does not favor long duration strategic bond allocation at this time.

Those who want to stick to traditional 60% allocation to stocks and 40% to bonds may consider focusing on only high quality bonds and bonds of five year duration or less. Those willing to bring sophistication to their investing may consider using bond ETFs as tactical positions and not strategic positions at this time.

