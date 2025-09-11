Hotter Inflation And Higher Jobless Claims Raise Stagflation Risk; Mexico Opportunity

To gain an edge, this is what you need to know today.

Labor Market Steals The Show

Please click here for an enlarged chart of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY which represents the benchmark stock market index S&P 500 (SPX).

Note the following:

The chart shows that the stock market continues to levitate well above zone 1 (support).

RSI on the chart shows divergence. This is a negative as this indicates the stock market is losing internal momentum even as it makes new highs.

Consumer Price Index (CPI) was supposed to be the star of the day, but jobless claims data has stolen the show.

Initial jobless claims came at 263K vs. 240K consensus. Initial jobless claims have not been this high since the fall of 2021. Initial jobless claims is a leading indicator and carries heavy weight in our model.

Headline CPI came hotter than expected. Here are the details: Headline CPI came at 0.4% vs. 0.3% consensus. Core CPI came at 0.3% vs. 0.3% consensus.

The stock market was positioned for CPI to be tamer after yesterday's Producer Price Index (PPI) data.

In our analysis, higher inflation combined with higher jobless claims raises the risk of stagflation. Prudent investors should stay alert to the risk of stagflation because stagflation is the biggest enemy of your portfolio.

As usual, the momo crowd is oblivious to the data and buying stocks in the early trade.

In our analysis, the data today will make a 50 bps rate cut difficult for the Fed, but the Fed is under intense political pressure to ignore the data and cut rates by 50 bps cut.

The FOMC will meet next week and announce the rate decision on Wednesday at 2pm ET followed by a press conference from Fed Chair Powell at 2:30pm ET.

Among important earnings after hours are earnings from Adobe Inc (ADBE) and RH (RH).

Europe

The European Central Bank (ECB) left interest rates unchanged. This is inline with consensus.

Mexico

Under pressure from the U.S., Mexico is imposing 50% tariffs on Chinese cars. This indicates that Mexico is trying very hard to appease President Trump. If the stock market in Mexico dips in the near future, it will likely be a buying opportunity.

Magnificent Seven Money Flows

In early trade, money flows are positive in Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN), Alphabet Inc Class C (GOOG), Meta Platforms Inc (META), Microsoft Corp (MSFT), NVIDIA Corp (NVDA), and Tesla Inc (TSLA).

In early trade, money flows are neutral in Apple Inc (AAPL).

In early trade, money flows are positive in S&P 500 ETF (SPY) and Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (QQQ).

Momo Crowd And Smart Money In Stocks

Investors can gain an edge by knowing money flows in SPY and QQQ. Investors can get a bigger edge by knowing when smart money is buying stocks, gold, and oil. The most popular ETF for gold is SPDR Gold Trust (GLD). The most popular ETF for silver is iShares Silver Trust (SLV). The most popular ETF for oil is United States Oil ETF (USO).

Oil

IEA is estimating that oil supply will grow by 2.7 mbd from prior estimate of growth of 5.2 mbd. The report is bringing in selling in oil.

Bitcoin

Bitcoin is range bound.

What To Do Now

Consider continuing to hold good, very long term, existing positions. Based on individual risk preference, consider a protection band consisting of cash or Treasury bills or short-term tactical trades as well as short to medium term hedges and short term hedges. This is a good way to protect yourself and participate in the upside at the same time.

You can determine your protection bands by adding cash to hedges. The high band of the protection is appropriate for those who are older or conservative. The low band of the protection is appropriate for those who are younger or aggressive. If you do not hedge, the total cash level should be more than stated above but significantly less than cash plus hedges.

A protection band of 0% would be very bullish and would indicate full investment with 0% in cash. A protection band of 100% would be very bearish and would indicate a need for aggressive protection with cash and hedges or aggressive short selling.

It is worth reminding that you cannot take advantage of new upcoming opportunities if you are not holding enough cash. When adjusting hedge levels, consider adjusting partial stop quantities for stock positions (non ETF); consider using wider stops on remaining quantities and also allowing more room for high beta stocks. High beta stocks are the ones that move more than the market.

Traditional 60/40 Portfolio

Probability based risk reward adjusted for inflation does not favor long duration strategic bond allocation at this time.

Those who want to stick to traditional 60% allocation to stocks and 40% to bonds may consider focusing on only high quality bonds and bonds of five year duration or less. Those willing to bring sophistication to their investing may consider using bond ETFs as tactical positions and not strategic positions at this time.

