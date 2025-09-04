Gold's All-Time High Reflects China's Challenge To US-Led Global Order

To gain an edge, this is what you need to know today.

Showcase Of New World Order

Please click here for a chart of SPDR Gold Trust GLD.

Note the following:

The chart shows gold hit an all time high.

The chart shows that after four failed attempts, gold has broken above zone 1 (resistance). Prudent investors should carefully watch to see if this breakout is sustained or fails. If the breakout is sustained, the next target for gold is $4000.

Gold is rising primarily because the U.S has a new problem. China, India, and Russia showcased alignment in a snub to the U.S. In our analysis, if China is successful in bringing about the new world order on display this weekend, prudent investors should be concerned. The world witnessed pictures of China's President Xi, India's Prime Minister Modi, and Russia's President Putin expressing unity to establish a new world order. The world also witnessed India's Prime Minister Modi hugging Russia's President Putin. So far, India has stared down the 50% tariffs imposed by the U.S. on India for buying Russian oil. The purpose of U.S. tariffs on India was to stop India from buying Russian oil. Change has unintended consequences – in this case, the change sought by the U.S. has pushed India closer to China and Russia and away from the U.S.

In our analysis, Russia is now selling oil to India at about an $8 per barrel discount to the international price and $1 per barrel cheaper than what Russia was charging when the U.S. imposed tariffs on India.

Central banks now hold more gold than U.S. Treasuries for the first time since 1996.

The yield on 30 year French bonds has risen to 4.5% – the highest level since 2009. The government of Prime Minister Bayrou in France is expected to fall over its efforts to control France's budget deficit.

The yields on long term bonds in Germany are rising to 3.4% – the highest level since 2011.

Rising yields overseas are spilling over to the U.S. Rising yields are bringing selling into the U.S. stock market.

A small part of rising yields in the U.S. is attributable to last week's Lisa Cook firing from the Fed and Cook filing a lawsuit.

An appeals court has overturned tariffs. The case is now going to the Supreme Court.

In our analysis, tariffs are proving to be a major source of revenue for the U.S. government. If the Supreme Court agrees with the appeals court, it may cause bond yields to rise even further and in turn put pressure on the stock market. The reason is the U.S. government will replace the tariff revenue with increased borrowing instead of cutting spending. Wall Street's expectation is that the Supreme Court will rule in favor of the tariffs.

In the middle of all of the foregoing negative developments, on the positive side, blind money will flow into the stock market today and tomorrow. Blind money is the money that flows into the stock market on the first two days of the month without any analysis or regard for market conditions.

ISM Manufacturing Index will be released at 10am ET and may be market moving.

Momo Crowd And Smart Money In Stocks

Investors can gain an edge by knowing money flows in SPY and QQQ. Investors can get a bigger edge by knowing when smart money is buying stocks, gold, and oil. The most popular ETF for gold is SPDR Gold Trust (GLD). The most popular ETF for silver is iShares Silver Trust (SLV). The most popular ETF for oil is United States Oil ETF (USO).

What To Do Now

Consider continuing to hold good, very long term, existing positions. Based on individual risk preference, consider a protection band consisting of cash or Treasury bills or short-term tactical trades as well as short to medium term hedges and short term hedges. This is a good way to protect yourself and participate in the upside at the same time.

You can determine your protection bands by adding cash to hedges. The high band of the protection is appropriate for those who are older or conservative. The low band of the protection is appropriate for those who are younger or aggressive. If you do not hedge, the total cash level should be more than stated above but significantly less than cash plus hedges.

A protection band of 0% would be very bullish and would indicate full investment with 0% in cash. A protection band of 100% would be very bearish and would indicate a need for aggressive protection with cash and hedges or aggressive short selling.

It is worth reminding that you cannot take advantage of new upcoming opportunities if you are not holding enough cash. When adjusting hedge levels, consider adjusting partial stop quantities for stock positions (non ETF); consider using wider stops on remaining quantities and also allowing more room for high beta stocks. High beta stocks are the ones that move more than the market.

Traditional 60/40 Portfolio

Probability based risk reward adjusted for inflation does not favor long duration strategic bond allocation at this time.

Those who want to stick to traditional 60% allocation to stocks and 40% to bonds may consider focusing on only high quality bonds and bonds of five year duration or less. Those willing to bring sophistication to their investing may consider using bond ETFs as tactical positions and not strategic positions at this time.

