Big Victory for Apple, Trump Reacts to "Unstoppable" China

Victory For Google And Apple

This article is about the big picture, not an individual stock. The chart of AAPL stock is being used to illustrate the point.

The chart shows the jump in AAPL stock this morning.

The chart shows AAPL stock gapped up above the top band of zone 1 (prior resistance).

RSI on the chart shows AAPL is overbought. Overbought stocks are susceptible to a pullback.

AAPL stock has jumped up on the news that a federal judge ruled Alphabet Inc Class C GOOG can continue paying Apple for Google Search to be the Safari default search engine. In recent years, Google has paid Apple $15B – $20B to be the search default.

can continue paying Apple for Google Search to be the Safari default search engine. In recent years, Google has paid Apple $15B – $20B to be the search default. In our analysis, the Google ruling is the best case scenario that could have happened for Apple. The ruling included restrictions such as Google must syndicate to qualified competitors and deals must be renegotiated every year. This may provide Apple with more leverage around search engines. It may also open the door for Google Search competitors, including those that are AI-enabled, to partner with Apple.

In our analysis, the Google ruling is positive for Alphabet as the overhang is removed. The removal of the overhang will allow Google to reach a higher PE. However, in our analysis, the ruling is not as positive for Google as investors are generally believing. The reason is Google is now required to open its search data to competitors. In the middle of euphoria about Google, think about it logically – Google has had over 90% of the market share in search. AI chat bots are already changing search habits. Now, alternatives to Google Search like ChatGPT will be able to strengthen their results with the search data that Google is being forced to open up.

The world witnessed pictures of China’s President Xi, India’s Prime Minister Modi, and Russia’s President Putin expressing unity to establish a new world order.

China is continuing to show the new world order it is trying to establish. China's President Xi, Russia's President Putin, and North Korea's leader Kim attended a military parade in China marking the end of World War II with the latest combat drones, nuclear capable ballistic missiles, and anti-ship missiles on display. This is the first time Xi, Putin, and Kim have appeared in public together. Putin said the relationship with China is at "an unprecedentedly high level." Xi called Putin "an old friend" and called China "unstoppable."

In response to the historical display, President Trump posted on social media that Xi, Putin, and Kim are conspiring against the U.S.

In our analysis, all in all, the events in China are negative for the U.S. markets in the long term and positive for markets in China and India.

In a noteworthy development, Salesforce Inc (CRM) has replaced 4,000 customer service employees with AI.

Gold

Gold futures have crossed $3600.

Bitcoin

Bitcoin is seeing buying.

What To Do Now

Consider continuing to hold good, very long term, existing positions. Based on individual risk preference, consider a protection band consisting of cash or Treasury bills or short-term tactical trades as well as short to medium term hedges and short term hedges. This is a good way to protect yourself and participate in the upside at the same time.

You can determine your protection bands by adding cash to hedges. The high band of the protection is appropriate for those who are older or conservative. The low band of the protection is appropriate for those who are younger or aggressive. If you do not hedge, the total cash level should be more than stated above but significantly less than cash plus hedges.

A protection band of 0% would be very bullish and would indicate full investment with 0% in cash. A protection band of 100% would be very bearish and would indicate a need for aggressive protection with cash and hedges or aggressive short selling.

It is worth reminding that you cannot take advantage of new upcoming opportunities if you are not holding enough cash. When adjusting hedge levels, consider adjusting partial stop quantities for stock positions (non ETF); consider using wider stops on remaining quantities and also allowing more room for high beta stocks. High beta stocks are the ones that move more than the market.

Traditional 60/40 Portfolio

Probability based risk reward adjusted for inflation does not favor long duration strategic bond allocation at this time.

Those who want to stick to traditional 60% allocation to stocks and 40% to bonds may consider focusing on only high quality bonds and bonds of five year duration or less. Those willing to bring sophistication to their investing may consider using bond ETFs as tactical positions and not strategic positions at this time.