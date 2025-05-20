May 20, 2025 4:38 AM 3 min read

BlackRock Bets On Inflation, Goes 'Overweight Inflation-Linked Bonds' Amid US 'Fiscal Sustainability Challenge:' Here's A List Of ETFs Investors Can Consider

Follow

Global investment giant BlackRock has announced being “overweight” on inflation-linked bonds, signaling a strategic shift to mitigate risks stemming from “persistent inflation pressure” and growing concerns over the sustainability of U.S. government finances.

What Happened: This move comes as the firm navigates a complex economic landscape characterized by transformative “mega forces” and a challenging outlook for long-term asset allocation.

A key driver for BlackRock’s pivot to inflation-linked bonds is the mounting pressure on U.S. fiscal sustainability.

The firm specifically cited Moody’s recent downgrade of the U.S. government’s top-notch credit rating, which reinforced BlackRock’s long-standing concerns about persistent U.S. budget deficits, particularly as rising interest rates escalate debt servicing costs.

The note also highlights how the U.S. debt sustainability relies on large and steady funding by foreign investors.

“The downgrade reinforces the U.S. fiscal sustainability challenge that we’ve long flagged, especially persistent U.S. budget deficits at a time when higher interest rates are boosting debt servicing costs. If these dynamics dent the confidence of foreign bond holders, rising term premium could push up bond yields and debt servicing costs even more,” explained BlacRock in its note.

Consequently, BlackRock’s strategic starting point now incorporates an expectation of rising term premiums for U.S. Treasuries and persistent inflation.

“That's why our starting point also includes our expectation of rising term premium for U.S. Treasuries and persistent inflation pressure. We go overweight inflation-linked bonds and neutral global investment grade credit given wider spreads,” the note stated.

These securities are designed to protect investors from inflation by adjusting their principal value based on changes in the Consumer Price Index (CPI), ensuring that the real value of the investment is preserved.

See Also: Ray Dalio Warns Against Decreasing Value Of US Dollar Amid Mounting Government Debt: ‘Risks Are Greater Than The Rating Agencies Are Conveying’

Earn 7.2% — No Matter What the Fed Does
Earn 7.2% — No Matter What the Fed Does

Markets expect rate cuts — but your earnings don’t have to suffer. Lock in 7.2% until 2028 from ten individual bonds.

Why It Matters: For investors seeking exposure to this strategy, a few of the inflation-linked bond ETFs available include:

Inflation-Linked Bond ETFsYTD PerformanceOne Year Performance
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF VTIP3.03%3.68%
iShares TIPS Bond ETF TIP2.04%2.21%
Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF SCHP2.44%2.05%
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF STIP1.79%3.15%
FlexShares iBoxx 3-Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund TDTT1.99%2.29%
SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF TIPX2.49%2.87%
SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF SPIP1.85%1.22%
FlexShares iBoxx 5-Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund TDTF2.41%2.10%
PIMCO 15+ Year US TIPS Index ETF LTPZ-0.90%-4.69%
PIMCO 1-5 Year US TIPS Index ETF STPZ2.23%3.88%

“Economic transformation makes long-term portfolio construction more challenging,” BlackRock concluded, emphasizing its new approach of utilizing a starting point scenario for strategic views while formally tracking other potential outcomes to ensure portfolio agility.

While U.S. assets remain central to their portfolios, the move into inflation-linked bonds underscores a proactive stance against emerging fiscal and inflationary headwinds.

Price Action: The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY and Invesco QQQ Trust ETF QQQ, which track the S&P 500 index and Nasdaq 100 index, respectively, rose on Monday. The SPY was up 0.11% to $594.85, while the QQQ advanced 0.096% to $522.01, according to Benzinga Pro data.

On Tuesday, the futures of the S&P 500, Dow Jones, and Nasdaq 100 indices were trading slightly lower.

Loading...
Loading...

Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Tada Images / Shutterstock.com

LTPZ Logo
LTPZPimco 15 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund
$51.800.38%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
41.24
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
QQQ Logo
QQQInvesco QQQ Trust, Series 1
$520.20-0.35%
SCHP Logo
SCHPSchwab U.S. TIPs ETF
$26.44-%
SPIP Logo
SPIPSPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF
$25.81-%
SPY Logo
SPYSPDR S&P 500
$593.56-0.22%
STIP Logo
STIPiShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF
$102.20-0.25%
STPZ Logo
STPZPIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund
$53.660.26%
TDTF Logo
TDTFFlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund
$23.84-%
TDTT Logo
TDTTFlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund
$24.02-0.33%
TIP Logo
TIPiShares TIPS Bond ETF
$108.89-%
TIPX Logo
TIPXSPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF
$18.97-%
VTIP Logo
VTIPVanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares
$49.85-0.14%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
EquitiesMarket SummaryNewsEconomicsMarketsbondsConsumer Price IndexdebtdeficitETFsfiscalInflationinflation-linked bondsMoody'sstrategyTIPS
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved