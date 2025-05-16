Look Ahead - Options Expiration May Bring A Change, Aerospace Stocks Are On Fire From Trump Deals

To gain an edge, this is what you need to know today.

Hot Stocks

Please click here for an enlarged chart of iShares US Aerospace & Defense ETF (ITA).

Note the following:

The chart shows the recent steep upward trendline of aerospace and defense stocks.

The chart shows when ITA broke out.

The chart shows RSI has been overbought and flat. This indicates that the up move is very powerful and after a shallow dip, these stocks may go higher.

ITA has outperformed S&P 500 by 16.68% year to date. This shows the power of picking the right sectors.

As full disclosure, Aerospace and defense ETF ITA is in our ZYX Allocation Model Portfolio. The top three holdings of ITA are General Electric Co (GE), Rtx Corp (RTX), and Boeing Co (BA). RTX and BA are in our ZYX Buy Core Model Portfolio.

(GE), (RTX), and (BA). RTX and BA are in our ZYX Buy Core Model Portfolio. The trigger behind the big move in aerospace stocks are the large deals that President Trump has been striking to sell U.S. planes and weapons to Arab countries.

As a reader of our report, you were already in the know that the momo crowd was extremely aggressively buying call options. Today, about $3T notional value of options will expire. As the momo crowd extremely aggressively bought call options and the stock market rose, market makers were buying stocks to hedge. Stock buying by market makers has, in part, been responsible for the steep rise in the stock market.

Starting Monday, a new cycle will begin for options. Expect more volatility depending upon how aggressively the momo crowd buys call options. Depending upon how the market behaves, market makers may unwind some hedges.

Prudent investors should pay attention that the put call ratio is very low at this point. This indicates extreme bullishness. This is one of the indicators in our proprietary sentiment indicator. The Arora Sentiment Indicator is extremely bullish. As we have been sharing with you, extremely bullish sentiment is a contrary indicator, i.e. a sell signal. We have also been sharing with you that sentiment is not a precise timing indicator. This is one of the reasons that our call yesterday was to take partial profits on tactical positions.

Right now, in the middle of all the bullishness, the momo crowd is not paying attention, but prudent investors should – there are reports that Japan may hold out for a better trade deal. After all, if China can get everything China wanted without giving anything material in return, why cannot Japan get a better deal? As a reference, the Trump administration has been touting Japan as a country willing to give the U.S. a great deal. The Japanese government appears to be concerned about a backlash from the Japanese public if it gives the U.S. a great deal.

University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment will be released at 10am ET and may be market moving.

Housing Starts

New housing market is weakening.

Housing starts came at 1.361M vs. 1.383M consensus.

Building permits came at 1.412M vs. 1.450M consensus.

Magnificent Seven Money Flows

In the early trade, money flows are positive in Apple Inc (AAPL), Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN), Alphabet Inc Class C (GOOG), NVIDIA Corp (NVDA), and Tesla Inc (TSLA).

In the early trade, money flows are neutral in Microsoft Corp (MSFT).

In the early trade, money flows are negative in Meta Platforms Inc (META).

In the early trade, money flows are positive in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) and Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (QQQ).

Momo Crowd And Smart Money In Stocks

Investors can gain an edge by knowing money flows in SPY and QQQ. Investors can get a bigger edge by knowing when smart money is buying stocks, gold, and oil. The most popular ETF for gold is SPDR Gold Trust (GLD). The most popular ETF for silver is iShares Silver Trust (SLV). The most popular ETF for oil is United States Oil ETF (USO).

Bitcoin

Bitcoin is range bound.

Arora Protection Band And What To Do Now

It is important for investors to look ahead and not in the rearview mirror. Our proprietary Protection Band puts all of the data, all of the indicators, all of the news, all of the crosscurrents, all of the models, and all of the analysis in an analytical framework that is easily actionable by investors.

Consider continuing to hold good, very long term, existing positions. Based on individual risk preference, consider a protection band consisting of cash or Treasury bills or short-term tactical trades as well as short to medium term hedges and short term hedges. This is a good way to protect yourself and participate in the upside at the same time.

You can determine your protection bands by adding cash to hedges. The high band of the protection is appropriate for those who are older or conservative. The low band of the protection is appropriate for those who are younger or aggressive. If you do not hedge, the total cash level should be more than stated above but significantly less than cash plus hedges.

A protection band of 0% would be very bullish and would indicate full investment with 0% in cash. A protection band of 100% would be very bearish and would indicate a need for aggressive protection with cash and hedges or aggressive short selling.

It is worth reminding that you cannot take advantage of new upcoming opportunities if you are not holding enough cash. When adjusting hedge levels, consider adjusting partial stop quantities for stock positions (non ETF); consider using wider stops on remaining quantities and also allowing more room for high beta stocks. High beta stocks are the ones that move more than the market.

Traditional 60/40 Portfolio

Probability based risk reward adjusted for inflation does not favor long duration strategic bond allocation at this time.

Those who want to stick to traditional 60% allocation to stocks and 40% to bonds may consider focusing on only high quality bonds and bonds of five year duration or less. Those willing to bring sophistication to their investing may consider using bond ETFs as tactical positions and not strategic positions at this time.

