Endoscopic Clips Redefining GI Care: Market Trends & Future Growth

The global market for endoscopic clips is projected to reach $1.7 billion by 2033, exhibiting a robust double-digit CAGR of 10.1% over the next decade. This expansion is fueled by rising rates of gastrointestinal diseases, increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures, an aging global population, and consistent recommendations from medical experts and clinical guidelines.

Endoscopic clipping has become a cornerstone of gastrointestinal treatment, particularly effective for managing various issues. Common types include through-the-scope (TTS) clips, deployed via the endoscope’s working channel, and over-the-scope (OTS) clips, mounted on the endoscope’s distal tip for more intricate procedures.

These clips primarily serve two key purposes: providing mechanical hemostasis to stop bleeding lesions and facilitating the closure of gastrointestinal perforations. This makes them indispensable in minimally invasive approaches, offering a less invasive alternative to traditional surgery with improved patient outcomes and faster recovery times. Beyond these core functions, endoscopic clips are also used for securing stents and feeding tubes, marking endoscopic lesions, closing fistulas and perforations, including sealing entry sites.

The prevalence of conditions like peptic ulcer disease (PUD) and gastrointestinal bleeding (GIB) continues to drive demand. While PUD incidence has decreased in recent years, peptic ulcer bleeding remains a significant concern with an annual global incidence of approximately 57 per 100,000 people. Similarly, gastrointestinal perforations affect about 10 per 100,000 people globally and are associated with around 3.7 million cases of gastrointestinal tumors annually (18.6% of all tumors). Life-threatening GI bleeding is also a frequent clinical event, with varying incidence rates for upper and lower GI bleeds.

The market is seeing a clear distinction between TTS and OTS clip segments, with TTS clips currently holding a slightly larger revenue share. However, the OTS clip segment is projected to experience the fastest growth rate throughout the forecast period.

TTS clips are well-suited for closing smaller defects (under 1 cm), while OTS clips offer greater versatility, capable of providing full-thickness closure of defects up to 2 cm with a single application, including those with everted edges. Recent clinical guidelines increasingly favor OTS clips for closing iatrogenic perforations due to their superior performance.

OTS clips excel in addressing larger wounds, often requiring fewer clips compared to TTS clips, leading to reduced operating times. Guidelines and academic research have strongly recommended their use in recent years. Endoscopic therapy is a primary treatment for GI bleeding caused by ulcers with active spurting, oozing, or non-bleeding vessels. In cases of recurrent bleeding, endoscopic intervention is preferred over surgery or arterial embolization.

The global market for endoscopic clips is being further analyzed by geography, with North America currently dominating due to high incidence rates of gastrointestinal diseases, a strong healthcare infrastructure, and widespread adoption of minimally invasive procedures. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest growth rate, driven by rising GI disorder prevalence, increased awareness of minimally invasive treatments, and expanding investments in healthcare technology.

Key factors contributing to market growth include continuous innovation in endoscopic clip design, improved procedural efficiency, enhanced patient outcomes, favorable government policies, and increased insurance coverage for advanced medical procedures.

