RFK Jr Asks If Taxpayer-Funded Healthcare Should Be Accessible To People Smoking 'Three Packs A Day'

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the nation’s top health official, questioned whether society should bear the cost of healthcare for individuals who engage in unhealthy habits, such as smoking or consuming doughnuts.

What Happened: In an interview with CBS News, Kennedy asked, "If you're smoking three packs of cigarettes a day, should you expect society to pay when you get sick?"

He emphasized that while Americans have the freedom to make such choices, the question remains whether society should cover the resulting health care costs.

Public health experts expressed concern, suggesting Kennedy’s remarks could imply limiting access to health care based on personal behavior.

See Also: GM Halts Electric Van Production In Ontario Amid Sluggish Sales: 1,200 Employees Affected

Meanwhile, the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) clarified that Kennedy aims to empower individuals with better health options, not to shame them.

His comments, they said, reflect a broader strategy to align public health outcomes with smart incentives.

Amid these discussions, Kennedy’s department has faced criticism for recent layoffs affecting programs aimed at reducing smoking, raising questions about the impact on public health efforts.

Why It Matters: This debate comes on the heels of RFK Jr.’s previous controversies surrounding health policies. Recently, Peter Marks, the FDA’s top vaccine official, resigned due to Kennedy’s stance on vaccine misinformation.

Marks was integral in the COVID-19 vaccine rollout, and his departure has sparked concerns about the politicization of health decisions.

Additionally, Kennedy has been proactive in addressing health issues by engaging with major food companies. In March, he called a meeting with executives from PepsiCo Inc. and General Mills Inc., urging them to address their role in public health challenges.

Earlier in February, a media report stated that the Trump administration is planning to reconsider $590 million in funding for Moderna Inc.’s MRNA bird flu vaccine, with RFK Jr.’s HHS slamming the Biden administration for a lack of oversight.

Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock