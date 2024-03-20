Loading... Loading...

At the Benzinga Healthcare Virtual Summit, Dr. Freda Lewis-Hall, chairwoman of Conduit Pharmaceuticals and former chief medical officer at Pfizer PFE, and Michael O’Brien, partner and head of U.S. healthcare public relations at ICR Westwicke, discussed the advancements and challenges in autoimmune disease treatment and healthcare innovation.

The conversation focused on the shifts and changes in medical research and patient care, particularly in the wake of the global health crisis brought on by COVID-19.

A New Perspective On Autoimmunity

Lewis-Hall spoke to the transformative approach to understanding and treating autoimmune diseases, emphasizing the significance of the body’s immune response, particularly infectious diseases like COVID-19.

“It isn’t a virus that kills them, but your immune system — our reactions to the virus that we’re taking out,” Lewis-Hall noted, underlining the potential of leveraging the immune system for long-term health benefits.

Navigating The Innovator’s Burden

The panel also delved into the concept of the “innovator’s burden,” with Michael discussing the hurdles faced by pioneers in healthcare. “The entire scientific method… doesn’t work until you prove it works. And in a new space in the new areas, they will suffer,” O’Brien explained.

The Call For Equity And Mental Health Focus

An interesting turn in the discussion came with the emphasis on equity in healthcare, a topic Lewis-Hall passionately spoke about.

The panelists agreed on the critical need for an equitable healthcare system that ensures all patients can access the necessary care and treatments.

Furthermore, O’Brien brought attention to mental health, stressing the lack of progress and access to care in this vital area.

“People still don’t have access to care or medicines. Many companies got out of the business of working on medicines for mental illness,” O’Brien pointed out, suggesting an opportunity for innovation.

The Benzinga Healthcare Virtual Summit provided a platform for a comprehensive discussion on the future of healthcare, focusing on the importance of innovative approaches to autoimmunity, the challenges of creating new treatments, and the imperative of equity and mental health in patient care.

Image: PublicDomainPictures from Pixabay