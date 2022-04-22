Sanctuary Healthcare Presents "The Future Of Psychedelics" At The Psychedelic Capital Conference
This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.
Sanctuary Health Co-founder and CFO Evan Peskin and Chief Research Officer Edith Gorecki were guest speakers at Benzinga’s Psychedelic Capital Conference (PCC).
Sanctuary Healthcare is a fully-licensed psychedelic treatment center with the mission of becoming the leader in the expanding field of psychedelic medicine and defining the gold standard for psychedelic healthcare.
Watch the full interview here.
This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.
Photo by Mathew Shwartz on Unsplash
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Partner Content. Benzinga Psychedelics Capital Conference Sanctuary HealthHealth Care General