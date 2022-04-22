 Skip to main content

Meet The Company Seeking To Develop Future Oriented Therapies For Mental Health Disorders
Sam Msiska , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 22, 2022 11:51am   Comments
Niar Naor, Chief Financial Officer at HMNC Brain Health Precision Therapeutics, was a guest speaker at Benzinga’s Psychedelics Capital Conference on April 19, 2022.

HMNC is a global psychiatry biopharma company pioneering the development of therapies for mental health disorders. Niar shares insights into HMNC’s precision psychiatry and psychedelics business.

Watch the full interview here: 

Photo by Marcel Strauß on Unsplash

