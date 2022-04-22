Meet The Company Seeking To Develop Future Oriented Therapies For Mental Health Disorders
Niar Naor, Chief Financial Officer at HMNC Brain Health Precision Therapeutics, was a guest speaker at Benzinga’s Psychedelics Capital Conference on April 19, 2022.
HMNC is a global psychiatry biopharma company pioneering the development of therapies for mental health disorders. Niar shares insights into HMNC’s precision psychiatry and psychedelics business.
Watch the full interview here:
