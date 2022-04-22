 Skip to main content

Meet The Founder Of This Innovative Psychedelic Hospitality Concept

Johnny Rice , Benzinga Contributor  
April 22, 2022 11:43am   Comments
Alex Enchin, Founder of HOLOS Global, was a guest speaker at Benzinga’s Psychedelic Capital Conference on April 20th, 2022.

HOLOS is a leader in building wellness hospitality projects.

Watch the full presentation here:

