Meet The Founder Of This Innovative Psychedelic Hospitality Concept
Alex Enchin, Founder of HOLOS Global, was a guest speaker at Benzinga’s Psychedelic Capital Conference on April 20th, 2022.
HOLOS is a leader in building wellness hospitality projects.
Watch the full presentation here:
This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.
Photo by David Marcu on Unsplash
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Benzinga Psychedelics Capital Conference HOLOS Global Partner ContentHealth Care General