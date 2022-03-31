Grove Inc. Launches Multi City Brand Awareness And Advertising Campaign For Amazon Aggregation Division, Upexi

HENDERSON, NV / March 31, 2021 / Grove, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRVI) a global innovator in health, and wellness, announces the initial launch of a billboard campaign in 3 major cities throughout the nation aimed at driving submission traffic and awareness for Upexi, the company’s Amazon Brand Aggregator.

The out of home advertising campaign will launch in early April in Boston, Dallas, and Los Angeles, aiming to garner over 40 million impressions across the next several months.

Since the launch of Upexi, its wholly owned division to acquire promising Amazon and Ecommerce businesses, in October of 2021, Grove Inc’s. daily submissions have been growing in volume. The number of candidates and the quality of many of the businesses has been encouraging for management to see, and validate the resources being expended to grow this vertical. The company’s first acquisition of VitaMedica has seen substantial growth in Amazon FBA, and with new products in the pipeline for Vitamedica, the company remains confident in continued growth across the brand.

Grove Inc. has not yet announced any new acquisitions, however the branding and advertising campaign is important for the future success of Upexi.

CEO Allan Marshall stated, “The initial launch of branding and advertising is capital well spent. Grove has always been focused on profits and growth and we are always willing to spend where it helps promote higher future growth. As far as acquisitions go, we remain patient and diligent with the acquisition process but look to make Upexi-acquired, Amazon and Ecommerce brands, the cornerstone of our growth going forward.”

About Grove, Inc.

Grove, Inc. is a global innovator in hemp, health and wellness. The company has an array of in-house brands, and operates in multiple verticals including SaaS programmatic ad technology, and a wholly owned division dedicated to acquiring high growth e-commerce brands. The company sells to numerous consumer markets including the botanical, beauty, pet care, and functional foods sectors. It seeks to take advantage of an emerging worldwide trend in consumer products selling through Amazon and E-commerce.

Company Contact

Andrew Norstrud

Email: investorinfo@cbd.io

Phone: (702) 332-5591

Investor Relations Contact

TraDigital IR

John McNamara

Email: john@tradigitalir.com

Phone: (917) 658-2602

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements in this press release which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with business strategy, potential acquisitions, revenue guidance, product development, integration and synergies of acquiring companies and personnel. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our annual report on Form 10-K and other periodic reports filed from time-to-time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.