 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Getting The Health Care Supply Chain Sustainable — Medically Necessary
FreightWaves  
Advertiser Disclosure The following post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga. Although the piece is not and should not be construed as editorial content, the sponsored content team works to ensure that any and all information contained within is true and accurate to the best of their knowledge and research. The content that follows is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.
August 27, 2021 4:06pm   Comments
Share:
Getting The Health Care Supply Chain Sustainable — Medically Necessary

On this episode of Medically Necessary, Matt Blois welcomes Beth Schenk, executive director of environmental stewardship for the health system Providence.

Blois and Schenk talk about the carbon footprint of the health care supply chain and how health care providers, distributors and manufacturers are trying to reduce their carbon emissions.

Providence has a network of more than 50 hospitals in the western U.S. and last year announced it would go carbon-negative by 2030, meaning it wouldn't release any net carbon emissions and would actually contribute to sequestering more carbon. A huge part of that effort will be reducing carbon emissions in the health system's supply chain, which produces more greenhouse gases than any of the organization's other activities.

Providence now considers the environmental impact of the products it purchases and works with suppliers to lower emissions associated with those products. The hope is that policy will have trickle-down effects that encourage suppliers to make products that are more sustainable. 

You can find more Medically Necessary episodes and recaps for all our live podcasts here.

Image by Darko Stojanovic from Pixabay

Originally posted here...

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Freight Freightwaves health care supply chain LogisticsHealth Care Commodities Markets General