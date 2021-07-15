 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Shares Of Biogen Are Trading Lower Today

Bill Haddad , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 15, 2021 1:26pm   Comments
Share:

Biogen (NASDAQ: BIIB) shares are trading lower after Cleveland Clinic said it would not administer the company's Aduhelm Alzheimer's medication, which has added to controversy surrounding the drug.

UnitedHealth (NYSE: UNH) also reportedly said on its conference call that it will need additional time to determine its coverage policy for Aduhelm.

Biogen Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases.

At the time of publication, shares of Biogen were trading 6.61% lower at $328.79. The stock has a 52-week low at $223.25 and a 52-week high of $468.55.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BIIB + UNH)

Biogen's Alzheimer's Drug Aduhelm Review Could Have Been Handled Differently, Says FDA Chief: STAT News
Morgan Stanley Records Impressive Quarter, Becoming Final Big Bank To Report
UnitedHealth Crushes Q2 Earnings, Lifts FY2021 Guidance
5 Stocks To Watch For July 15, 2021
Earnings Scheduled For July 15, 2021
Preview: UnitedHealth Group's Earnings
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingHealth Care Movers Trading Ideas General