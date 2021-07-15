Why Shares Of Biogen Are Trading Lower Today

Biogen (NASDAQ: BIIB) shares are trading lower after Cleveland Clinic said it would not administer the company's Aduhelm Alzheimer's medication, which has added to controversy surrounding the drug.

UnitedHealth (NYSE: UNH) also reportedly said on its conference call that it will need additional time to determine its coverage policy for Aduhelm.

Biogen Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases.

At the time of publication, shares of Biogen were trading 6.61% lower at $328.79. The stock has a 52-week low at $223.25 and a 52-week high of $468.55.