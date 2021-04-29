Medicare and Moving: A Special Circumstances Deep-Dive

Go here for a quick medicare quote.

Medicare probably isn’t the first thing on your mind when you’re moving. There’s a lot to think about, like packing up the house, settling into your new abode, switching your mailing address, and exploring your new locale.

Eventually, though, you do need to think about your health insurance if you’re a Medicare beneficiary. Many Medicare plans have a limited range within certain zip codes, so you may no longer be in your plan’s service area even if you just moved across town! If you’re moving (or maybe already have!), we have the details you need to get your coverage squared away and get back to those boxes.

Feel Special

The annual Medicare enrollment periods don’t cover April through September, so what happens if you want a nice warm move in late Spring or during the Summer? The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) has set up Special Enrollment Periods that are triggered by specific circumstances, including moves. Your move qualifies you to enroll in a Medicare Advantage or Medicare Prescription Drug Plan no matter the time of year. You may also be able to enroll in a Medicare Supplement Plan, but may be subject to medical underwriting.

Regardless of where you move in the United States, your Medicare Parts A and B coverage will remain the same. If you are moving internationally, you should consult directly with an insurance agent about your coverage options.

Get the Timing Right

Where should swapping your insurance fall on your long move to-do list? Well, you have a little bit of time. Special Enrollment Periods for moves generally last for two months either after you notify your carrier that you’re moving OR after you’ve moved.

However, you don’t want to end up in a situation where you need medical care and your coverage has lapsed. We recommend enrolling in a new plan right before you move -- then your new Medicare coverage can start on the first of the month with your new lease and you’ll have seamless coverage.

Find Your Fit

Looking for a new Medicare plan during your Special Enrollment Period is very similar to finding a plan during the Medicare Annual Election Period. You can visit an insurance agent in a local office, consult with an agent via telephone, or enroll on your own through an online portal.

Regardless of the approach you take, this is a great time to analyze your coverage. Did you have all the benefits you really wanted? Were you paying for benefits you didn't need? Does your new area offer new carriers, benefits, or savings? It may be tempting to stick with the carrier you know or a similar plan to your last one, but thoroughly comparing plans may lead you to a plan that fits you better.

Checking the Box

Don’t let your Medicare coverage linger like that unpacked box in the basement. Take a few hours to compare your options, enroll in a plan that’s great for you, and check this item off your to-do list!