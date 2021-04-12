12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) shares increased by 7.67% to $4.35 during Monday's after-market session. Intec Pharma's trading volume hit 412 shares by close, accounting for 0.04% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.5 million.

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) shares increased by 4.04% to $2.57. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 7.2K shares, which is 0.64 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $173.5 million.

Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH) shares moved upwards by 3.67% to $7.05. Cyclo Therapeutics's trading volume hit 3.0K shares by close, accounting for 0.37% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $44.3 million.

Auris Medical Holding (NASDAQ:EARS) shares rose 3.25% to $4.44. Trading volume for this security closed at 101.7K, accounting for 2.62% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $57.1 million.

Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) shares increased by 3.05% to $1.35. This security traded at a volume of 69.7K shares come close, making up 1.44% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $65.8 million.

FSD Pharma (NASDAQ:HUGE) stock rose 2.76% to $1.86. This security traded at a volume of 3.3K shares come close, making up 0.08% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $65.3 million.

Losers

180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF) stock fell 8.27% to $10.99 during Monday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 163.8K shares, which is 6.71 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $264.5 million.

Immutep (NASDAQ:IMMP) shares fell 5.43% to $3.31. Trading volume for this security closed at 1.1K, accounting for 0.04% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $214.7 million.

Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA) stock declined by 2.54% to $3.07. Tiziana Life Sciences's trading volume hit 97.1K shares by close, accounting for 9.74% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $298.7 million.

Greenwich LifeSciences (NASDAQ:GLSI) stock declined by 2.3% to $38.25. Trading volume for this security closed at 3.2K, accounting for 0.52% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $491.3 million.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) shares fell 2.1% to $39.33. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 231.5K shares, which is 22.16 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.4 billion.

Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) shares decreased by 2.07% to $0.95. This security traded at a volume of 12.5K shares come close, making up 0.4% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $63.5 million.