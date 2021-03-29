12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) stock moved upwards by 36.69% to $7.04 during Monday's after-market session. At the close, Biocept's trading volume reached 1.3 million shares. This is 286.96% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $94.3 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) stock moved upwards by 6.79% to $2.2. At the close, Outlook Therapeutics's trading volume reached 7.3K shares. This is 0.15% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $381.5 million.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) shares rose 5.83% to $1.45. Novan's trading volume hit 262.3K shares by close, accounting for 1.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $219.8 million.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) stock increased by 4.73% to $21.69. Personalis's trading volume hit 33.8K shares by close, accounting for 3.08% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $947.7 million.

Medigus (NASDAQ:MDGS) shares moved upwards by 3.9% to $2.13. Medigus's trading volume hit 11.5K shares by close, accounting for 0.35% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $49.6 million.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) stock moved upwards by 3.71% to $4.46. At the close, aTyr Pharma's trading volume reached 2.2K shares. This is 0.15% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $71.4 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 4 days ago.

Losers

WAVE Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) shares fell 31.6% to $4.85 during Monday's after-market session. At the close, WAVE Life Sciences's trading volume reached 267.4K shares. This is 39.03% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $237.6 million.

scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) stock decreased by 15.39% to $5.5. At the close, scPharmaceuticals's trading volume reached 588.5K shares. This is 606.99% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $150.4 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 4 days ago.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) shares fell 5.28% to $19.39. Trading volume for this security closed at 43.6K, accounting for 7.07% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $767.2 million.

OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) shares decreased by 4.33% to $4.2. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 28.5K shares, which is 1.94 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $373.4 million.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) shares declined by 3.65% to $7.67. At the close, Surface Oncology's trading volume reached 219.0K shares. This is 14.2% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $320.0 million.

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) shares decreased by 3.19% to $6.69. Trading volume for this security closed at 6.7K, accounting for 5.21% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $214.2 million.