12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) stock rose 27.55% to $8.1 during Thursday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 898.8K shares come close, making up 379.8% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $225.2 million.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) shares moved upwards by 17.17% to $219.86. This security traded at a volume of 648.0K shares come close, making up 13.99% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.2 billion.

Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) stock moved upwards by 13.48% to $3.45. This security traded at a volume of 718.5K shares come close, making up 20.68% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $248.6 million.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) shares increased by 9.73% to $6.99. At the close, Oncternal Therapeutics's trading volume reached 164.1K shares. This is 7.18% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $340.8 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) shares rose 6.43% to $12.08. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 4.5K shares, which is 4.63 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $69.5 million.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) stock increased by 6.33% to $10.24. Trading volume for this security closed at 4.6K, accounting for 0.79% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $598.6 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.

Losers

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) stock fell 22.93% to $1.95 during Thursday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 166.7K shares, which is 27.22 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $98.9 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 2 days ago.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) stock fell 13.23% to $2.69. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 66.4K shares, which is 10.43 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $84.4 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) shares fell 11.14% to $4.39. This security traded at a volume of 21.8K shares come close, making up 2.2% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $88.5 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.

Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO) shares fell 10.57% to $1.27. Trading volume for this security closed at 202.1K, accounting for 4.91% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $33.8 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) shares declined by 7.25% to $7.3. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals's trading volume hit 53.4K shares by close, accounting for 5.63% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $51.8 million.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) stock decreased by 6.02% to $1.72. Trading volume for this security closed at 110.7K, accounting for 6.58% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $59.8 million.