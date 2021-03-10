12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) stock increased by 16.75% to $2.09 during Wednesday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 68.1K, accounting for 12.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $113.1 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) shares moved upwards by 11.11% to $3.2. OpGen's trading volume hit 334.1K shares by close, accounting for 3.02% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $89.1 million.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) stock moved upwards by 6.28% to $16.24. This security traded at a volume of 3.8 million shares come close, making up 919.68% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $467.8 million.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) stock moved upwards by 5.71% to $9.8. Trading volume for this security closed at 1.4K, accounting for 1.52% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $56.3 million.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) stock increased by 3.58% to $5.49. Adaptimmune Therapeutics's trading volume hit 5.4K shares by close, accounting for 0.38% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $851.7 million.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) stock increased by 3.26% to $15.18. Trading volume for this security closed at 11.8K, accounting for 0.69% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $563.9 million.

Losers

Kadmon Holdings (NASDAQ:KDMN) shares declined by 11.18% to $4.37 during Wednesday's after-market session. At the close, Kadmon Holdings's trading volume reached 91.8K shares. This is 2.69% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $750.8 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 4 days ago.

INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) stock fell 4.97% to $6.12. Trading volume for this security closed at 21.4K, accounting for 1.23% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $58.5 million.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) shares fell 4.72% to $9.5. At the close, Invacare's trading volume reached 17.4K shares. This is 8.35% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $327.0 million.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) shares declined by 4.51% to $1.06. Trading volume for this security closed at 662.5K, accounting for 1.16% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $250.8 million.

Auris Medical Holding (NASDAQ:EARS) stock declined by 4.28% to $4.25. At the close, Auris Medical Holding's trading volume reached 11.6K shares. This is 0.42% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $48.5 million.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) stock declined by 4.19% to $10.3. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 84.4K shares, which is 2.5 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $682.0 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.