12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) shares increased by 68.83% to $9.59 during Tuesday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 1.0 million shares, which is 527.39 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $466.8 million.

Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) shares increased by 38.41% to $4.9. This security traded at a volume of 1.7 million shares come close, making up 17.98% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $38.0 million.

Star Equity Holdings (NASDAQ:STRR) shares rose 15.3% to $3.24. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 357.5K shares, which is 111.63 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) stock rose 9.97% to $109.25. Inari Medical's trading volume hit 33.4K shares by close, accounting for 6.03% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.3 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) stock moved upwards by 6.04% to $1.58. Trading volume for this security closed at 42.2K, accounting for 1.52% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $44.0 million.

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) shares rose 4.87% to $5.38. At the close, NuCana's trading volume reached 738 shares. This is 0.13% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $275.3 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 3 days ago.

Losers

AnPac Bio-Medical Science (NASDAQ:ANPC) shares decreased by 8.48% to $7.88 during Tuesday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 74.8K shares, which is 11.46 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $88.2 million.

INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) stock declined by 8.2% to $8.63. INVO Bioscience's trading volume hit 459.3K shares by close, accounting for 285.71% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $82.5 million.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) stock decreased by 7.02% to $11.0. Trading volume for this security closed at 8.0K, accounting for 1.71% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $499.3 million.

Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) shares declined by 6.56% to $1.14. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 143.8K shares, which is 3.61 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $61.0 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.

SINTX Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) stock fell 5.23% to $2.72. SINTX Technologies's trading volume hit 740.4K shares by close, accounting for 22.13% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $67.1 million.

Auris Medical Holding (NASDAQ:EARS) shares fell 5.0% to $4.94. This security traded at a volume of 257.8K shares come close, making up 13.54% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $56.4 million.