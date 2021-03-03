12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Genesis Healthcare (NYSE:GEN) stock rose 15.6% to $0.59 during Wednesday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 1.8 million, accounting for 53.36% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $98.7 million.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) stock increased by 7.75% to $3.89. At the close, Osmotica Pharmaceuticals's trading volume reached 5.3K shares. This is 1.04% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $243.4 million.

Novo Integrated Sciences (NASDAQ:NVOS) shares moved upwards by 6.57% to $4.05. This security traded at a volume of 4.8K shares come close, making up 0.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $96.3 million.

SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX) shares rose 6.21% to $1.88. Trading volume for this security closed at 524.4K, accounting for 35.97% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $18.5 million.

Lixte Biotech Holdings (NASDAQ:LIXT) shares rose 5.76% to $3.85. Trading volume for this security closed at 501, accounting for 0.05% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $47.6 million.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) shares rose 5.29% to $18.5. Trading volume for this security closed at 11.1K, accounting for 1.03% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion.

Losers

Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) stock declined by 11.19% to $1.43 during Wednesday's after-market session. Salarius Pharmaceuticals's trading volume hit 287.4K shares by close, accounting for 9.96% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $34.0 million.

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) stock declined by 6.43% to $1.02. Conformis's trading volume hit 231.7K shares by close, accounting for 4.0% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $180.0 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) shares decreased by 5.65% to $3.68. At the close, ASLAN Pharmaceuticals's trading volume reached 35.0K shares. This is 2.02% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $211.7 million.

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) stock declined by 4.09% to $12.92. This security traded at a volume of 136.0K shares come close, making up 5.59% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $243.5 million.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) stock decreased by 4.03% to $6.68. At the close, Satsuma Pharmaceuticals's trading volume reached 1.6K shares. This is 0.33% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $116.3 million.

Ekso Bionics Holdings (NASDAQ:EKSO) stock declined by 3.8% to $6.59. At the close, Ekso Bionics Holdings's trading volume reached 1.1K shares. This is 0.29% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $83.0 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 4 days ago.