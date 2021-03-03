10 Health Care Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders track potentially big trading opportunities. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of some unusual options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume KMPH CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/19/21 $12.50 $245.0K 10.9K 7.2K MIST CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/17/21 $7.50 $327.7K 15 3.0K OCGN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/19/21 $10.00 $39.2K 1.3K 1.7K BMY PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/17/21 $55.00 $440.0K 625 1.6K MRNA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/19/21 $160.00 $37.0K 2.7K 1.1K ANTM CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/12/21 $320.00 $330.0K 15 1.0K EOLS CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/19/21 $10.00 $129.0K 1.0K 905 BNGO PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/19/21 $7.00 $72.0K 2.5K 844 TXMD CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $1.00 $66.0K 695 614 TDOC PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/21/22 $170.00 $1.1 million 1.0K 500

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For KMPH (NASDAQ:KMPH), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 16 day(s) on March 19, 2021. This event was a transfer of 1000 contract(s) at a $12.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $245.0K, with a price of $245.0 per contract. There were 10951 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7295 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MIST (NASDAQ:MIST), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 198 day(s) on September 17, 2021. Parties traded 2850 contract(s) at a $7.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $327.7K, with a price of $115.0 per contract. There were 15 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3000 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For OCGN (NASDAQ:OCGN), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 16 day(s) on March 19, 2021. This event was a transfer of 230 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 22 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.2K, with a price of $170.0 per contract. There were 1301 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1768 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BMY (NYSE:BMY), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 198 day(s) on September 17, 2021. Parties traded 1600 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $440.0K, with a price of $275.0 per contract. There were 625 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1603 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MRNA (NASDAQ:MRNA), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 16 day(s) on March 19, 2021. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $160.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 27 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.0K, with a price of $185.0 per contract. There were 2703 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1145 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ANTM (NYSE:ANTM), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 9 day(s) on March 12, 2021. This event was a transfer of 1000 contract(s) at a $320.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $330.0K, with a price of $330.0 per contract. There were 15 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1004 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For EOLS (NASDAQ:EOLS), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 16 day(s) on March 19, 2021. This event was a transfer of 300 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $129.0K, with a price of $430.0 per contract. There were 1038 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 905 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BNGO (NASDAQ:BNGO), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 16 day(s) on March 19, 2021. Parties traded 2000 contract(s) at a $7.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $72.0K, with a price of $36.0 per contract. There were 2511 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 844 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TXMD (NASDAQ:TXMD), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 688 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 600 contract(s) at a $1.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $66.0K, with a price of $110.0 per contract. There were 695 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 614 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TDOC (NYSE:TDOC), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 324 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $170.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $1.1 million, with a price of $2310.0 per contract. There were 1089 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 500 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.