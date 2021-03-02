12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Lianluo Smart (NASDAQ:LLIT) stock moved upwards by 9.14% to $8.95 during Tuesday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 2.7K shares come close, making up 0.26% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $43.4 million.

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) stock rose 8.93% to $2.56. Trading volume for this security closed at 182.3K, accounting for 3.39% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $206.4 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 4 days ago.

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) stock moved upwards by 6.73% to $8.4. Heat Biologics's trading volume hit 96.4K shares by close, accounting for 3.55% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $191.8 million.

Iridex (NASDAQ:IRIX) stock increased by 5.95% to $7.3. At the close, Iridex's trading volume reached 11.5K shares. This is 2.13% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $101.4 million.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) stock increased by 5.72% to $9.98. At the close, Sorrento Therapeutics's trading volume reached 944.4K shares. This is 5.17% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.8 billion.

Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA) shares rose 4.7% to $3.34. This security traded at a volume of 151 shares come close, making up 0.01% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $325.0 million.

Losers

PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) stock decreased by 6.79% to $8.52 during Tuesday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 13.4K, accounting for 9.41% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $118.5 million.

Strata Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) stock decreased by 4.86% to $1.86. At the close, Strata Skin Sciences's trading volume reached 4.8K shares. This is 3.65% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $62.8 million.

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) shares decreased by 3.37% to $1.15. At the close, Conformis's trading volume reached 83.4K shares. This is 1.64% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $202.9 million.

icad (NASDAQ:ICAD) stock decreased by 3.14% to $18.2. Trading volume for this security closed at 1.1K, accounting for 0.59% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $427.8 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 4 days ago.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) stock declined by 2.99% to $74.52. At the close, Arena Pharmaceuticals's trading volume reached 19.1K shares. This is 3.76% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.4 billion.

Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) shares declined by 2.76% to $5.99. Avenue Therapeutics's trading volume hit 7.7K shares by close, accounting for 1.97% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $100.3 million.