9 Health Care Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of unusual options activity happening in the Health Care sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ACB CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/21 $16.00 $74.8K 1.8K 2.6K PFE PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/19/21 $33.00 $28.0K 16.0K 1.1K BHC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/16/21 $35.00 $37.1K 4.8K 866 MNKD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/21/21 $1.00 $186.0K 552 600 APHA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/12/21 $17.00 $100.5K 141 330 INO CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/01/21 $10.50 $27.2K 0 269 TLRY CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/18/21 $32.00 $158.0K 1.5K 214 URGN CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/20/21 $25.00 $58.0K 132 200 AKBA CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/16/21 $3.50 $25.7K 885 69

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding ACB (NYSE:ACB), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 108 day(s) on June 18, 2021. Parties traded 394 contract(s) at a $16.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $74.8K, with a price of $189.0 per contract. There were 1884 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2682 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PFE (NYSE:PFE), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 17 day(s) on March 19, 2021. Parties traded 1000 contract(s) at a $33.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.0K, with a price of $28.0 per contract. There were 16099 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1126 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BHC (NYSE:BHC), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 45 day(s) on April 16, 2021. Parties traded 362 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.1K, with a price of $104.0 per contract. There were 4812 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 866 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MNKD (NASDAQ:MNKD), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 80 day(s) on May 21, 2021. This event was a transfer of 600 contract(s) at a $1.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 20 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $186.0K, with a price of $310.0 per contract. There were 552 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 600 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding APHA (NASDAQ:APHA), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 10 day(s) on March 12, 2021. Parties traded 300 contract(s) at a $17.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $100.5K, with a price of $335.0 per contract. There were 141 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 330 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding INO (NASDAQ:INO), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 30 day(s) on April 1, 2021. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $10.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.2K, with a price of $136.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 269 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TLRY (NASDAQ:TLRY), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 108 day(s) on June 18, 2021. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $32.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $158.0K, with a price of $790.0 per contract. There were 1584 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 214 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding URGN (NASDAQ:URGN), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 171 day(s) on August 20, 2021. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $58.0K, with a price of $290.0 per contract. There were 132 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 200 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AKBA (NASDAQ:AKBA), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 45 day(s) on April 16, 2021. This event was a transfer of 468 contract(s) at a $3.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.7K, with a price of $55.0 per contract. There were 885 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 69 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.