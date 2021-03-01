12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT) stock rose 31.41% to $6.61 during Monday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 534.5K, accounting for 2121.68% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $111.8 million.

Concord Medical Services (NYSE:CCM) shares rose 11.71% to $4.1. Concord Medical Services's trading volume hit 34.1K shares by close, accounting for 15.31% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $177.9 million.

Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) stock increased by 8.81% to $3.21. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 14.8K shares, which is 4.31 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $153.7 million.

INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) shares moved upwards by 8.1% to $3.6. This security traded at a volume of 5.8K shares come close, making up 7.33% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.4 million.

GBS (NASDAQ:GBS) shares increased by 8.09% to $8.55. At the close, GBS's trading volume reached 215.3K shares. This is 38.56% of its average volume over the last 100 days.

Assertio Holdings (NASDAQ:ASRT) stock increased by 4.77% to $1.04. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 825.1K shares, which is 5.54 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $177.6 million.

Losers

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) stock decreased by 18.87% to $41.0 during Monday's after-market session. FibroGen's trading volume hit 110.7K shares by close, accounting for 15.66% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.7 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) stock fell 7.51% to $5.05. This security traded at a volume of 13.7K shares come close, making up 1.47% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $469.1 million.

Morphic Holding (NASDAQ:MORF) shares decreased by 5.76% to $79.97. At the close, Morphic Holding's trading volume reached 78.0K shares. This is 58.34% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.4 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.

Novo Integrated Sciences (NASDAQ:NVOS) shares fell 4.89% to $4.67. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 1.9K shares, which is 0.13 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $111.1 million.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) stock decreased by 4.22% to $83.36. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 44.6K shares, which is 2.25 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.5 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) shares decreased by 4.0% to $5.04. This security traded at a volume of 219.5K shares come close, making up 26.87% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $191.4 million.