8 Health Care Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders track potentially big trading opportunities. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SNDL CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 04/16/21 $1.00 $98.1K 84.7K 2.1K ONEM CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/19/21 $65.00 $195.0K 396 2.0K TLRY CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/21 $45.00 $163.1K 12.4K 1.0K VXRT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/19/21 $7.50 $149.6K 5.9K 944 PFE PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/19/21 $40.00 $280.0K 4.6K 815 ACB CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $10.00 $166.6K 14.6K 773 ENZ PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/15/21 $7.50 $352.5K 0 750 TEVA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/19/21 $10.00 $37.8K 15.8K 572

• For SNDL (NASDAQ:SNDL), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 52 day(s) on April 16, 2021. This event was a transfer of 2180 contract(s) at a $1.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $98.1K, with a price of $45.0 per contract. There were 84743 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2189 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ONEM (NASDAQ:ONEM), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 24 day(s) on March 19, 2021. Parties traded 1625 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $195.0K, with a price of $120.0 per contract. There were 396 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2014 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TLRY (NASDAQ:TLRY), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 115 day(s) on June 18, 2021. Parties traded 502 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 34 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $163.1K, with a price of $325.0 per contract. There were 12490 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1080 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For VXRT (NASDAQ:VXRT), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 24 day(s) on March 19, 2021. This event was a transfer of 805 contract(s) at a $7.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $149.6K, with a price of $175.0 per contract. There were 5953 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 944 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PFE (NYSE:PFE), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 24 day(s) on March 19, 2021. This event was a transfer of 400 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $280.0K, with a price of $700.0 per contract. There were 4600 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 815 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ACB (NYSE:ACB), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 332 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 383 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 34 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $166.6K, with a price of $435.0 per contract. There were 14616 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 773 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ENZ (NYSE:ENZ), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 234 day(s) on October 15, 2021. Parties traded 750 contract(s) at a $7.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $352.5K, with a price of $470.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 750 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TEVA (NYSE:TEVA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 24 day(s) on March 19, 2021. This event was a transfer of 473 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 34 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.8K, with a price of $80.0 per contract. There were 15831 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 572 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.