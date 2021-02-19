10 Health Care Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of unusual options activity happening in the Health Care sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SNDL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/19/21 $2.00 $58.9K 24.0K 23.4K INO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/19/21 $22.00 $205.4K 231 2.5K BMY PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/21 $52.50 $31.3K 3.4K 1.1K MRKR CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/20/21 $5.00 $29.6K 682 1.0K AMGN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/19/21 $250.00 $36.5K 11.3K 767 GILD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/19/21 $62.50 $49.4K 8.3K 720 BHC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/16/21 $20.00 $271.9K 14.1K 600 STAA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/19/21 $125.00 $487.4K 1.1K 589 NERV CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/19/21 $2.50 $55.0K 601 501 DNLI CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/19/21 $80.00 $60.0K 82 500

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For SNDL (NASDAQ:SNDL), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 28 day(s) on March 19, 2021. This event was a transfer of 1669 contract(s) at a $2.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $58.9K, with a price of $35.0 per contract. There were 24068 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 23469 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding INO (NASDAQ:INO), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 28 day(s) on March 19, 2021. Parties traded 2000 contract(s) at a $22.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $205.4K, with a price of $103.0 per contract. There were 231 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2500 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BMY (NYSE:BMY), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 119 day(s) on June 18, 2021. Parties traded 300 contract(s) at a $52.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.3K, with a price of $105.0 per contract. There were 3439 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1190 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MRKR (NASDAQ:MRKR), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 182 day(s) on August 20, 2021. Parties traded 987 contract(s) at a $5.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.6K, with a price of $30.0 per contract. There were 682 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1001 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMGN (NASDAQ:AMGN), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 28 day(s) on March 19, 2021. This event was a transfer of 295 contract(s) at a $250.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 18 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.5K, with a price of $124.0 per contract. There were 11351 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 767 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GILD (NASDAQ:GILD), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $62.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $49.4K, with a price of $247.0 per contract. There were 8304 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 720 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BHC (NYSE:BHC), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 147 day(s) on July 16, 2021. This event was a transfer of 215 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $271.9K, with a price of $1265.0 per contract. There were 14141 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 600 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For STAA (NASDAQ:STAA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 28 day(s) on March 19, 2021. This event was a transfer of 465 contract(s) at a $125.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 49 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $487.4K, with a price of $1000.0 per contract. There were 1152 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 589 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NERV (NASDAQ:NERV), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $2.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $55.0K, with a price of $110.0 per contract. There were 601 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 501 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DNLI (NASDAQ:DNLI), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 28 day(s) on March 19, 2021. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $60.0K, with a price of $120.0 per contract. There were 82 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 500 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

