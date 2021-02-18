12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) stock rose 8.48% to $27.99 during Thursday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 10.5K shares come close, making up 4.13% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $477.9 million.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) stock moved upwards by 7.8% to $286.0. This security traded at a volume of 155.6K shares come close, making up 3.05% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $19.2 billion.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) stock moved upwards by 7.66% to $2.67. Trading volume for this security closed at 231.8K, accounting for 7.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $378.3 million.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) shares moved upwards by 6.92% to $6.79. Trading volume for this security closed at 13.1K, accounting for 4.19% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $139.1 million.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) stock rose 6.66% to $3.52. At the close, Agile Therapeutics's trading volume reached 24.4K shares. This is 2.01% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $308.3 million.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) stock rose 4.68% to $9.16. AVEO Pharmaceuticals's trading volume hit 2.6K shares by close, accounting for 0.63% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $263.8 million.

Losers

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) shares fell 6.26% to $1.65 during Thursday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 4.8 million shares come close, making up 10.73% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $384.0 million.

Motus GI Hldgs (NASDAQ:MOTS) stock decreased by 5.7% to $2.32. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 126.8K shares, which is 6.77 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $89.5 million.

Cleveland BioLabs (NASDAQ:CBLI) shares fell 5.24% to $9.05. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 255 shares, which is 0.07 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $117.7 million.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) shares fell 4.17% to $1.38. At the close, Diffusion Pharmaceuticals's trading volume reached 150.5K shares. This is 2.48% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $88.3 million.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) shares fell 3.49% to $3.05. Jaguar Health's trading volume hit 220.4K shares by close, accounting for 0.35% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $359.3 million.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) stock declined by 3.34% to $2.03. Trading volume for this security closed at 477.5K, accounting for 1.99% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $192.6 million.