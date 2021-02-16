12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) shares moved upwards by 16.53% to $2.89 during Tuesday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 1.7 million shares come close, making up 48.07% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $490.6 million.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) stock rose 16.39% to $7.88. This security traded at a volume of 200.7K shares come close, making up 13.12% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) shares rose 6.55% to $1.3. Trading volume for this security closed at 3.1 million, accounting for 8.26% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $268.7 million.

SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) shares increased by 6.24% to $8.85. This security traded at a volume of 306 shares come close, making up 0.06% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $679.4 million.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) stock rose 4.15% to $2.76. At the close, Salarius Pharmaceuticals's trading volume reached 4.5K shares. This is 0.2% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $65.7 million.

Applied Genetic (NASDAQ:AGTC) shares moved upwards by 3.96% to $8.39. At the close, Applied Genetic's trading volume reached 152.6K shares. This is 10.25% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $357.6 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 3 days ago.

Losers

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) shares fell 6.19% to $2.58 during Tuesday's after-market session. At the close, Outlook Therapeutics's trading volume reached 94.1K shares. This is 2.13% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $435.4 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.

Allied Healthcare Prods (NASDAQ:AHPI) stock declined by 6.1% to $7.7. At the close, Allied Healthcare Prods's trading volume reached 10.5K shares. This is 1.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.9 million.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) stock decreased by 5.77% to $15.36. Trading volume for this security closed at 897, accounting for 0.27% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) stock decreased by 5.37% to $146.0. At the close, Exact Sciences's trading volume reached 227.9K shares. This is 13.59% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.6 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.

Akers Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKER) stock fell 4.78% to $4.59. Trading volume for this security closed at 47.6K, accounting for 3.09% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $85.4 million.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) stock declined by 4.28% to $6.05. Kezar Life Sciences's trading volume hit 910 shares by close, accounting for 0.39% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $280.7 million.