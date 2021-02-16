10 Health Care Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders track potentially big trading opportunities. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of some unusual options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CGC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/26/21 $40.00 $70.0K 2.8K 4.3K AVTR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/19/21 $30.00 $34.2K 12.5K 931 DMTK PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/19/21 $70.00 $51.0K 1.0K 600 GLPG PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/17/21 $85.00 $740.0K 1 500 PACB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/19/21 $65.00 $66.6K 125 465 ATNX PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/19/21 $10.00 $37.5K 1.3K 379 ENZ PUT TRADE BEARISH 07/16/21 $5.00 $61.3K 1.7K 373 JNJ PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/19/21 $160.00 $60.7K 4.3K 370 VCRA CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/19/21 $55.00 $54.2K 180 360 EDIT CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/19/21 $85.00 $55.5K 799 338

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For CGC (NASDAQ:CGC), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 10 day(s) on February 26, 2021. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $70.0K, with a price of $140.0 per contract. There were 2849 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4334 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AVTR (NYSE:AVTR), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on February 19, 2021. Parties traded 854 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 29 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.2K, with a price of $40.0 per contract. There were 12554 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 931 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DMTK (NASDAQ:DMTK), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on February 19, 2021. This event was a transfer of 249 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $51.0K, with a price of $205.0 per contract. There were 1034 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 600 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GLPG (NASDAQ:GLPG), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 304 day(s) on December 17, 2021. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $85.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $740.0K, with a price of $1480.0 per contract. There were 1 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 500 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PACB (NASDAQ:PACB), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 31 day(s) on March 19, 2021. Parties traded 444 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $66.6K, with a price of $150.0 per contract. There were 125 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 465 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ATNX (NASDAQ:ATNX), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 31 day(s) on March 19, 2021. This event was a transfer of 313 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.5K, with a price of $120.0 per contract. There were 1302 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 379 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ENZ (NYSE:ENZ), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 150 day(s) on July 16, 2021. Parties traded 323 contract(s) at a $5.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $61.3K, with a price of $190.0 per contract. There were 1737 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 373 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding JNJ (NYSE:JNJ), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 31 day(s) on March 19, 2021. Parties traded 250 contract(s) at a $160.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $60.7K, with a price of $243.0 per contract. There were 4323 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 370 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding VCRA (NYSE:VCRA), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 31 day(s) on March 19, 2021. Parties traded 350 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $54.2K, with a price of $155.0 per contract. There were 180 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 360 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For EDIT (NASDAQ:EDIT), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 31 day(s) on March 19, 2021. This event was a transfer of 300 contract(s) at a $85.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $55.5K, with a price of $185.0 per contract. There were 799 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 338 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.