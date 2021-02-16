12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) shares increased by 279.24% to $10.05 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 2.7 million, which is 38.02% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 billion.
- Applied Genetic (NASDAQ:AGTC) stock increased by 35.27% to $8.36. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 14.6 million shares, making up 986.55% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $356.3 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
- Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) shares moved upwards by 30.64% to $1.62. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 83.5 million, which is 2195.77% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $103.7 million.
- PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) shares increased by 24.3% to $4.35. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 8.7 million shares, making up 352.76% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $312.8 million.
- Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) shares moved upwards by 22.58% to $25.51. As of 12:32 EST, Immunic's stock is trading at a volume of 401.6K, which is 172.44% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $528.5 million.
- Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) stock rose 22.08% to $8.9. Aravive's stock is trading at a volume of 662.3K shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 385.28% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $143.1 million.
Losers
- bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) shares declined by 33.53% to $30.42 during Tuesday's regular session. bluebird bio's stock is trading at a volume of 10.0 million shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 911.25% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.0 billion.
- Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) stock decreased by 32.93% to $31.84. Cortexyme's stock is trading at a volume of 779.3K shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 282.17% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $939.2 million.
- Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) stock fell 26.64% to $24.57. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 509.0K shares, making up 481.13% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $926.5 million.
- Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA) stock fell 24.92% to $2.23. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 33.0 million shares, making up 1345.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $71.4 million.
- Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) stock declined by 22.14% to $5.43. Trading volume for Avenue Therapeutics's stock is 340.8K as of 12:32 EST. This is 89.43% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $90.8 million.
- Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) stock declined by 17.55% to $13.3. Trading volume for Avrobio's stock is 996.4K as of 12:32 EST. This is 258.59% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $551.2 million.
