12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) shares rose 31.95% to $40.76 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion.
- Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) stock moved upwards by 23.38% to $1.53. The company's market cap stands at $97.9 million.
- Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) stock moved upwards by 21.38% to $4.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $270.9 million.
- Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) stock increased by 19.28% to $3.34. The company's market cap stands at $431.9 million.
- Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) stock increased by 17.28% to $2.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $79.0 million.
- Strata Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) shares rose 16.66% to $2.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $85.1 million.
Losers
- bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) stock fell 32.0% to $31.12 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 billion.
- Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA) shares decreased by 27.95% to $2.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $68.5 million.
- Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) stock fell 26.21% to $35.03. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
- Bio-Path Holdings (NASDAQ:BPTH) stock decreased by 12.1% to $7.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.6 million.
- Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) stock declined by 6.76% to $4.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $99.9 million.
- Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) stock decreased by 6.68% to $9.5. The company's market cap stands at $108.7 million.
