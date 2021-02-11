12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) shares rose 61.99% to $21.06 during Thursday's regular session. The current volume of 576.7K shares is 3211.61% of Ayala Pharmaceuticals's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $269.1 million.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) shares rose 42.61% to $27.62. Trading volume for ESSA Pharma's stock is 1.3 million as of 12:32 EST. This is 632.56% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $930.4 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) shares increased by 25.81% to $21.21. As of 12:32 EST, GenMark Diagnostics's stock is trading at a volume of 6.0 million, which is 713.39% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion.

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) shares moved upwards by 24.42% to $13.45. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.0 million shares, making up 1546.05% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $173.8 million.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) stock increased by 20.89% to $18.63. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.2 million shares, making up 513.05% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.

Organovo Holdings (NASDAQ:ONVO) shares rose 20.62% to $22.11. Organovo Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 519.5K shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 170.35% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $157.3 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 3 days ago.

Losers

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) stock fell 42.03% to $37.05 during Thursday's regular session. As of 12:32 EST, Tilray's stock is trading at a volume of 135.3 million, which is 405.06% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.8 billion.

Anchiano Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANCN) shares declined by 37.47% to $4.98. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 3.6 million shares, making up 148.62% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.9 million.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) stock fell 34.35% to $5.75. Trading volume for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals's stock is 16.0 million as of 12:32 EST. This is 405.33% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $169.3 million.

Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) shares decreased by 31.28% to $18.07. Trading volume for Aphria's stock is 70.2 million as of 12:32 EST. This is 390.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.7 billion.

OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQ:OGI) shares decreased by 27.0% to $4.38. Trading volume for OrganiGram Holdings's stock is 90.4 million as of 12:32 EST. This is 516.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.

Bio-Path Holdings (NASDAQ:BPTH) stock declined by 26.34% to $8.67. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.6 million shares, making up 145.46% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.3 million.