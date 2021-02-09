10 Health Care Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of some unusual options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume OGI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/19/21 $5.00 $34.4K 19.3K 36.1K SNDL CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/12/21 $1.00 $29.0K 45.6K 21.4K ACB CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/12/21 $17.00 $32.1K 1.5K 6.4K TEVA PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/18/21 $9.00 $32.5K 25.8K 1.4K TLRY PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/19/21 $20.00 $156.9K 1.6K 1.1K HEXO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $15.00 $96.0K 29 1.0K BMY CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $60.00 $219.4K 1.4K 904 BNGO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/19/21 $10.00 $74.0K 6.2K 665 MRK CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/19/21 $74.50 $25.4K 17 516 APHA CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/05/21 $24.00 $83.0K 18 383

• For OGI (NASDAQ:OGI), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 10 day(s) on February 19, 2021. A trader traded 530 contract(s) at a $5.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $34.4K on this trade with a price of $65.0 per contract. There were 19398 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 36177 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SNDL (NASDAQ:SNDL), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on February 12, 2021. A trader traded 500 contract(s) at a $1.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $29.0K on this trade with a price of $58.0 per contract. There were 45645 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 21428 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ACB (NYSE:ACB), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on February 12, 2021. A trader traded 238 contract(s) at a $17.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $32.1K on this trade with a price of $135.0 per contract. There were 1548 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6446 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TEVA (NYSE:TEVA), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 129 day(s) on June 18, 2021. A trader traded 1358 contract(s) at a $9.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $32.5K on this trade with a price of $24.0 per contract. There were 25806 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1413 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TLRY (NASDAQ:TLRY), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 38 day(s) on March 19, 2021. A trader traded 817 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $156.9K on this trade with a price of $192.0 per contract. There were 1600 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1120 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding HEXO (NYSE:HEXO), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 710 day(s) on January 20, 2023. A trader traded 300 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $96.0K on this trade with a price of $320.0 per contract. There were 29 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1078 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BMY (NYSE:BMY), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 710 day(s) on January 20, 2023. A trader traded 236 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $219.4K on this trade with a price of $930.0 per contract. There were 1454 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 904 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BNGO (NASDAQ:BNGO), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 38 day(s) on March 19, 2021. A trader traded 200 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $74.0K on this trade with a price of $370.0 per contract. There were 6280 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 665 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MRK (NYSE:MRK), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 10 day(s) on February 19, 2021. A trader traded 200 contract(s) at a $74.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $25.4K on this trade with a price of $127.0 per contract. There were 17 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 516 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding APHA (NASDAQ:APHA), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 24 day(s) on March 5, 2021. A trader traded 200 contract(s) at a $24.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $83.0K on this trade with a price of $415.0 per contract. There were 18 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 383 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

