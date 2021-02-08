10 Health Care Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders track potentially big trading opportunities. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of some unusual options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TEVA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/19/21 $15.00 $54.1K 26.5K 11.6K CGC PUT TRADE BEARISH 02/19/21 $40.00 $34.5K 583 8.3K SRNE CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/21/22 $20.00 $162.0K 8.9K 3.0K SNDL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/16/21 $0.50 $47.6K 78.0K 2.4K DVAX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/19/21 $11.00 $36.4K 836 1.6K APHA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/19/21 $21.00 $81.6K 246 1.0K BNGO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/19/21 $9.00 $129.0K 1.8K 1.0K TLRY PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/12/21 $30.00 $42.2K 17 885 CVS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/19/21 $74.00 $29.2K 1.3K 695 GTHX PUT TRADE BULLISH 02/19/21 $20.00 $25.4K 1.0K 430

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding TEVA (NYSE:TEVA), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 39 day(s) on March 19, 2021. A trader traded 1350 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 36 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $54.1K on this trade with a price of $40.0 per contract. There were 26587 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 11670 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CGC (NASDAQ:CGC), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 11 day(s) on February 19, 2021. A trader traded 300 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $34.5K on this trade with a price of $115.0 per contract. There were 583 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8382 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SRNE (NASDAQ:SRNE), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 347 day(s) on January 21, 2022. A trader traded 300 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $162.0K on this trade with a price of $540.0 per contract. There were 8954 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3038 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SNDL (NASDAQ:SNDL), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 158 day(s) on July 16, 2021. A trader traded 638 contract(s) at a $0.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $47.6K on this trade with a price of $75.0 per contract. There were 78055 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2404 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DVAX (NASDAQ:DVAX), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 11 day(s) on February 19, 2021. A trader traded 331 contract(s) at a $11.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $36.4K on this trade with a price of $110.0 per contract. There were 836 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1654 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For APHA (NASDAQ:APHA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 11 day(s) on February 19, 2021. A trader traded 832 contract(s) at a $21.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 23 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $81.6K on this trade with a price of $98.0 per contract. There were 246 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1071 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BNGO (NASDAQ:BNGO), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 39 day(s) on March 19, 2021. A trader traded 300 contract(s) at a $9.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $129.0K on this trade with a price of $430.0 per contract. There were 1829 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1043 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TLRY (NASDAQ:TLRY), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on February 12, 2021. A trader traded 210 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $42.2K on this trade with a price of $201.0 per contract. There were 17 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 885 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CVS (NYSE:CVS), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 11 day(s) on February 19, 2021. A trader traded 212 contract(s) at a $74.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 17 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $29.2K on this trade with a price of $138.0 per contract. There were 1355 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 695 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GTHX (NASDAQ:GTHX), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 11 day(s) on February 19, 2021. A trader traded 363 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $25.4K on this trade with a price of $70.0 per contract. There were 1060 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 430 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.