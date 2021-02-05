12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) stock moved upwards by 17.14% to $6.15 during Friday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 17.7 million shares come close, making up 30.11% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $996.4 million.

Purple Biotech (NASDAQ:PPBT) stock moved upwards by 8.19% to $5.15. Purple Biotech's trading volume hit 590.6K shares by close, accounting for 101.47% of its average volume over the last 100 days.

NanoVibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV) shares increased by 6.81% to $1.41. Trading volume for this security closed at 45.7K, accounting for 0.75% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $27.2 million.

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) shares moved upwards by 3.73% to $25.29. At the close, ClearPoint Neuro's trading volume reached 628 shares. This is 0.26% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $431.8 million.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) stock increased by 3.6% to $20.69. This security traded at a volume of 1.3K shares come close, making up 0.43% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $562.7 million.

Surgalign Holdings (NASDAQ:SRGA) stock rose 2.99% to $2.75. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 4.2K shares, which is 0.41 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $293.3 million.

Losers

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) stock declined by 5.0% to $2.85 during Friday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 401 shares come close, making up 0.09% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $108.2 million.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) shares decreased by 4.59% to $2.08. This security traded at a volume of 74.0K shares come close, making up 3.13% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $337.3 million.

Cormedix (NASDAQ:CRMD) stock decreased by 4.08% to $14.35. At the close, Cormedix's trading volume reached 15.9K shares. This is 2.65% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $461.1 million.

Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) shares decreased by 3.84% to $1.0. Advaxis's trading volume hit 208.2K shares by close, accounting for 1.82% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $111.9 million.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) shares declined by 3.66% to $1.58. Trading volume for this security closed at 3.2K, accounting for 0.27% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.6 million.

AEterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) shares fell 3.61% to $1.07. At the close, AEterna Zentaris's trading volume reached 93.5K shares. This is 1.03% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $67.0 million.