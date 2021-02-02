10 Health Care Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of unusual options activity happening in the Health Care sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SNDL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/05/21 $1.00 $31.7K 101.8K 67.4K ACB CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/05/21 $12.50 $48.7K 2.5K 23.7K ABBV CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/19/21 $110.00 $26.2K 5.4K 3.2K BMY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/05/21 $63.00 $54.4K 3.6K 2.6K CGC CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 02/19/21 $40.00 $145.1K 3.6K 1.9K IONS CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/19/21 $70.00 $74.0K 54 1.0K HZNP PUT TRADE BULLISH 05/21/21 $70.00 $390.0K 484 1.0K GILD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/19/21 $70.00 $29.2K 6.5K 793 HEXO CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $7.00 $98.1K 2.5K 459 EKSO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/21 $10.00 $45.7K 512 422

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding SNDL (NASDAQ:SNDL), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on February 5, 2021. A trader bought 2119 contract(s) at a $1.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 18 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $31.7K on this trade with a price of $15.0 per contract. There were 101833 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 67494 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ACB (NYSE:ACB), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on February 5, 2021. A trader bought 800 contract(s) at a $12.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 25 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $48.7K on this trade with a price of $62.0 per contract. There were 2561 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 23787 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ABBV (NYSE:ABBV), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 17 day(s) on February 19, 2021. A trader bought 250 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $26.2K on this trade with a price of $105.0 per contract. There were 5443 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3280 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BMY (NYSE:BMY), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on February 5, 2021. A trader bought 363 contract(s) at a $63.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 43 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $54.4K on this trade with a price of $150.0 per contract. There were 3650 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2609 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CGC (NASDAQ:CGC), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 17 day(s) on February 19, 2021. A trader bought 304 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $145.1K on this trade with a price of $477.0 per contract. There were 3603 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1949 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding IONS (NASDAQ:IONS), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 45 day(s) on March 19, 2021. A trader bought 400 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $74.0K on this trade with a price of $185.0 per contract. There were 54 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1009 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding HZNP (NASDAQ:HZNP), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 108 day(s) on May 21, 2021. A trader bought 1000 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $390.0K on this trade with a price of $390.0 per contract. There were 484 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1002 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GILD (NASDAQ:GILD), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 45 day(s) on March 19, 2021. A trader bought 225 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 17 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $29.2K on this trade with a price of $132.0 per contract. There were 6517 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 793 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For HEXO (NYSE:HEXO), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 717 day(s) on January 20, 2023. A trader bought 353 contract(s) at a $7.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $98.1K on this trade with a price of $278.0 per contract. There were 2533 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 459 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding EKSO (NASDAQ:EKSO), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 136 day(s) on June 18, 2021. A trader bought 277 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 23 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $45.7K on this trade with a price of $165.0 per contract. There were 512 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 422 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.