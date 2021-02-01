10 Health Care Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders track potentially big trading opportunities. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of unusual options activity happening in the Health Care sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SNDL CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/05/21 $1.00 $27.9K 67.9K 117.7K BCRX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/19/21 $15.00 $45.0K 5.0K 2.7K DVAX CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/19/21 $7.00 $44.0K 1.7K 2.3K CVS CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/19/21 $80.00 $25.2K 6.2K 2.1K INO CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/19/21 $30.00 $28.6K 3.5K 1.7K BMY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/19/21 $67.50 $25.2K 14.8K 659 TEVA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/19/21 $11.50 $26.1K 175 303 EKSO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/21 $10.00 $34.1K 83 201 AMRN CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/21/22 $10.00 $47.0K 15.4K 148 VBIV CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/21/22 $2.00 $45.0K 408 1

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding SNDL (NASDAQ:SNDL), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on February 5, 2021. A trader bought 799 contract(s) at a $1.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $27.9K on this trade with a price of $35.0 per contract. There were 67949 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 117720 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BCRX (NASDAQ:BCRX), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 46 day(s) on March 19, 2021. A trader bought 375 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $45.0K on this trade with a price of $120.0 per contract. There were 5088 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2741 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DVAX (NASDAQ:DVAX), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 18 day(s) on February 19, 2021. A trader bought 200 contract(s) at a $7.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $44.0K on this trade with a price of $220.0 per contract. There were 1724 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2308 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CVS (NYSE:CVS), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 46 day(s) on March 19, 2021. A trader bought 250 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $25.2K on this trade with a price of $101.0 per contract. There were 6252 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2182 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For INO (NASDAQ:INO), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 18 day(s) on February 19, 2021. A trader bought 200 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $28.6K on this trade with a price of $143.0 per contract. There were 3549 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1781 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BMY (NYSE:BMY), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 46 day(s) on March 19, 2021. A trader bought 275 contract(s) at a $67.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 29 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $25.2K on this trade with a price of $94.0 per contract. There were 14847 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 659 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TEVA (NYSE:TEVA), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 18 day(s) on February 19, 2021. A trader bought 300 contract(s) at a $11.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $26.1K on this trade with a price of $87.0 per contract. There were 175 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 303 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding EKSO (NASDAQ:EKSO), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 137 day(s) on June 18, 2021. A trader bought 201 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $34.1K on this trade with a price of $170.0 per contract. There were 83 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 201 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMRN (NASDAQ:AMRN), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 354 day(s) on January 21, 2022. A trader bought 200 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $47.0K on this trade with a price of $235.0 per contract. There were 15423 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 148 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For VBIV (NASDAQ:VBIV), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 354 day(s) on January 21, 2022. A trader bought 200 contract(s) at a $2.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $45.0K on this trade with a price of $225.0 per contract. There were 408 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.