Why Moderna Is Trading Higher Today

Moderna's Stock Price And Volume Action

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) is currently up 11.33% to a price of $142.71. The stock's volume is currently 4.16 million, which is roughly 18.94% of its recent 30-day volume average of 21.97 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Moderna shares are trading higher after the company announced it's COVID-19 vaccine produced neutralizing titers against all key emerging variants tested.

Further Analysis of Recent Price Action

The moving average price of the stock over the past 50 days was $123.48 at the time this article was published. In the past fifty-two weeks, the stock price has been as high as $178.5 and as low as $17.91.

