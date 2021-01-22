12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Biolase (NASDAQ:BIOL) stock rose 17.3% to $1.22 during Friday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 1.7 million, accounting for 7.15% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $114.0 million.

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) shares rose 6.65% to $4.49. At the close, Anixa Biosciences's trading volume reached 2.2K shares. This is 0.36% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $117.0 million.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) shares increased by 5.28% to $6.97. Evolus's trading volume hit 25.5K shares by close, accounting for 3.63% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $235.2 million.

Brainsway (NASDAQ:BWAY) shares rose 5.02% to $10.45. This security traded at a volume of 2.8K shares come close, making up 17.02% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $116.2 million.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) stock increased by 4.46% to $5.15. This security traded at a volume of 35.4K shares come close, making up 15.94% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $203.3 million.

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) shares rose 3.74% to $0.83. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 995.6K shares, which is 2.61 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $80.4 million.

Losers

AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) shares declined by 5.98% to $1.73 during Friday's after-market session. At the close, AzurRx BioPharma's trading volume reached 283.1K shares. This is 11.34% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $59.4 million.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) stock declined by 5.06% to $1.7. This security traded at a volume of 976.4K shares come close, making up 8.67% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $159.1 million.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) stock declined by 4.47% to $3.85. Trading volume for this security closed at 23.3K, accounting for 3.45% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $39.2 million.

Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) stock declined by 3.88% to $2.23. Hoth Therapeutics's trading volume hit 15.3K shares by close, accounting for 0.62% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.4 million.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) stock declined by 3.66% to $253.56. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 191.6K shares, which is 5.46 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $36.7 billion.

Anchiano Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANCN) stock decreased by 3.2% to $2.4. At the close, Anchiano Therapeutics's trading volume reached 183 shares. This is 0.01% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.8 million.