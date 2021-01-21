12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) shares increased by 37.0% to $1.74 during Thursday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 8.8 million shares come close, making up 88.37% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $162.9 million.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) stock moved upwards by 19.48% to $7.36. Trading volume for this security closed at 2.0 million, accounting for 108.91% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $545.5 million.

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) shares rose 11.91% to $6.48. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 140.8K shares, which is 71.93 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $291.1 million.

NanoVibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV) stock rose 9.44% to $1.49. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 3.6 million shares, which is 85.1 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.7 million.

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) shares increased by 7.91% to $1.5. Trading volume for this security closed at 501.1K, accounting for 25.66% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $128.9 million.

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) shares rose 5.69% to $1.67. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 126.2K shares, which is 20.62 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $57.4 million.

Losers

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) stock fell 10.29% to $8.2 during Thursday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 56.3K shares, which is 4.4 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion.

Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) shares fell 10.24% to $1.14. At the close, Teligent's trading volume reached 160.2K shares. This is 2.57% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $24.7 million.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) shares decreased by 8.41% to $5.45. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 65.9K shares, which is 4.84 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $62.8 million.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) shares declined by 8.26% to $11.01. Jounce Therapeutics's trading volume hit 3.2K shares by close, accounting for 0.73% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $438.7 million.

Brainsway (NASDAQ:BWAY) stock declined by 7.99% to $9.22. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 120 shares, which is 0.82 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $102.5 million.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) stock declined by 7.38% to $4.9. This security traded at a volume of 46.3K shares come close, making up 2.61% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $785.7 million.