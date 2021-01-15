12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) shares moved upwards by 5.68% to $7.99 during Friday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 1.2K, accounting for 1.86% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $75.8 million.
- Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) stock increased by 4.74% to $1.54. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 485.2K shares, which is 2.93 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $130.7 million.
- Liminal Biosciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) stock moved upwards by 3.29% to $5.65. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 38.0K shares, which is 2.88 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $166.0 million.
- Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) stock increased by 3.23% to $18.57. This security traded at a volume of 3.6K shares come close, making up 1.05% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.
- Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) stock rose 3.06% to $2.69. Trading volume for this security closed at 130, accounting for 0.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $54.0 million.
- Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) shares rose 2.8% to $3.65. At the close, Selecta Biosciences's trading volume reached 512.5K shares. This is 19.72% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $394.2 million.
Losers
- Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) stock declined by 4.67% to $13.07 during Friday's after-market session. Yield10 Bioscience's trading volume hit 128.4K shares by close, accounting for 179.11% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $43.5 million.
- Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) shares declined by 4.17% to $1.15. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 11.1K shares, which is 0.55 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.2 million.
- Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) stock fell 3.46% to $1.68. At the close, Corbus Pharmaceuticals's trading volume reached 44.5K shares. This is 0.79% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $141.1 million.
- CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) shares fell 3.36% to $8.05. Trading volume for this security closed at 1.4K, accounting for 0.26% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $22.0 million.
- Auris Medical Holding (NASDAQ:EARS) stock fell 3.04% to $2.56. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 11.5K shares, which is 0.19 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.2 million.
- InVivo Therapeutics Hldg (NASDAQ:NVIV) shares decreased by 2.71% to $1.08. Trading volume for this security closed at 899.6K, accounting for 27.77% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $22.8 million.
